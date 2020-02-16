Aces sign 3-time All-Star point guard Danielle Robinson

Danielle Robinson played five years with franchise in San Antonio, earning All-Star honors with the Stars from 2013 to 2015. She averaged a career-high 12.9 points in 2014.

Danielle Robinson (3), seen as a member of the Minnesota Lynx in a July 2018 games against Las Vegas, was signed by the Aces on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020. (Aaron Lavinsky/Star Tribune via AP)

The Aces signed veteran point guard Danielle Robinson on Sunday. The three-time All-Star holds career averages of 9.4 points, 2.8 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.2 steals in eight WNBA seasons.

“Words can’t express how grateful I am to join the Aces organization,” Robinson said in a statement. “There is an undeniable energy surrounding this group of talented young women. I feel incredibly blessed to have the opportunity to be a part of that and compete for a championship.”

Robinson played five years with franchise in San Antonio, earning All-Star honors with the Stars from 2013 to 2015. She averaged a career-high 12.9 points in 2014. The 5-foot-9 floor general missed the 2016 season with an Achilles injury and was traded to the Phoenix Mercury in 2017. She played one year for the Mercury and was traded again to the Minnesota Lynx, with whom she’s played the last two seasons.

“Danielle has always brought a positive energy to the court, and is a real disruptor on both ends of the floor who can change the complexion of a game,” Aces coach and president of basketball operations Bill Laimbeer said in a statement. “She’s a great teammate, and another building block who will help our team grow into the championship contender we know it can be.”

Robinson played college basketball at Oklahoma from 2007 to 2011 and was drafted by the San Antonio Stars with the No. 6 pick in the 2011 WNBA Draft. She earned All-Defensive second team honors from 2012 through 2014.

She replaces backup point guard Sydney Colson, who signed last week with the Chicago Sky.

