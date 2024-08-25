Aces’ star hits late game-winner to push team past Sky

The Aces ended a three-game road trip with a win despite the Chicago Sky keeping things close Sunday.

The Aces beat the Sky 77-75 in a nailbiter on Sunday at Wintrust Arena in Chicago.

A’ja Wilson led the Aces with 20 points and 18 rebounds and hit the game-winning basket. Kelsey Plum added 18 points, while Megan Gustafson contributed 13 in her first start with the team.

The Sky were lead by Chennedy Carter’s 21 points. Angel Reese had 11 points and 22 rebounds to tie Tina Charles’ record for the most double-doubles in a season by a rookie in WNBA history.

