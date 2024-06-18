89°F
Aces star likely to make season debut Wednesday against Storm

Las Vegas Aces guard Chelsea Gray (12) runs toward the bench during the second half in Game 3 o ...
Las Vegas Aces guard Chelsea Gray (12) runs toward the bench during the second half in Game 3 of a WNBA basketball final series against the New York Liberty at Barclays Center on Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023, in Brooklyn, New York. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 18, 2024 - 4:04 pm
 
Updated June 18, 2024 - 4:15 pm

Aces point guard Chelsea Gray will likely make her season debut against the Seattle Storm on Wednesday at Michelob Ultra Arena.

“I intend on playing her a little bit tomorrow at different spots in the game,” Aces coach Becky Hammon said Tuesday.

Hammon added Gray was a full participant in Tuesday’s practice. Gray won’t necessarily be on a minutes restriction. The team plans to “evaluate on the fly” with input from the athletic training staff, Hammon said.

Gray has yet to play this season due to a lower left leg injury. When asked about her return, she said it was “a long time coming.”

The Aces (6-6) have lost four of their past five games.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Callie Lawson-Freeman at clawsonfreeman@reviewjournal.com. Follow @CallieJLaw on X.

