Aces star likely to make season debut Wednesday against Storm
The Aces will likely get their point guard back Wednesday for a WNBA game against the Seattle Storm at Michelob Ultra Arena.
Aces point guard Chelsea Gray will likely make her season debut against the Seattle Storm on Wednesday at Michelob Ultra Arena.
“I intend on playing her a little bit tomorrow at different spots in the game,” Aces coach Becky Hammon said Tuesday.
Hammon added Gray was a full participant in Tuesday’s practice. Gray won’t necessarily be on a minutes restriction. The team plans to “evaluate on the fly” with input from the athletic training staff, Hammon said.
Gray has yet to play this season due to a lower left leg injury. When asked about her return, she said it was “a long time coming.”
The Aces (6-6) have lost four of their past five games.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
