Aces star shines once more in rout of Mercury
A’ja Wilson had yet another MVP-worthy performance for the Aces in the team’s road win against the Phoenix Mercury.
The Aces beat the Mercury 97-79 on Sunday at the Footprint Center in Phoenix.
A’ja Wilson led the Aces (20-12) with 41 points, 17 rebounds and two steals.
Brittney Griner had 24 points for the Mercury (16-17).
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
