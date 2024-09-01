Aces star shines once more in rout of Mercury

A’ja Wilson had yet another MVP-worthy performance for the Aces in the team’s road win against the Phoenix Mercury.

Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) reacts to a call by a referee during a WNBA basketball game between the Las Vegas Aces and the Atlanta Dream at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Friday, Aug. 30, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Aces beat the Mercury 97-79 on Sunday at the Footprint Center in Phoenix.

A’ja Wilson led the Aces (20-12) with 41 points, 17 rebounds and two steals.

Brittney Griner had 24 points for the Mercury (16-17).

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

