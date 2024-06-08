Aces stumble in 4th quarter, lose at home to Storm

The Aces weren’t able to close amid the Storm’s defense and Jewell Loyd’s scoring and lost Friday night at Michelob Ultra Arena.

Everything to know as Aces begin WNBA Commissioner’s Cup tournament

Las Vegas Aces head coach Becky Hammon welcomes her team in for a time out during the first half of a WNBA basketball game against the Seattle Storm at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Friday, June 7, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson, right, drives toward the hoop against Seattle Storm forward Nneka Ogwumike during the first half of a WNBA basketball game at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Friday, June 7, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas Aces guard Tiffany Hayes (15) looks to pass while Seattle Storm forward Nneka Ogwumike, second from left, and Storm guard Jordan Horston (23) defend during the first half of a WNBA basketball game at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Friday, June 7, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas Aces guard Kelsey Plum (10) reacts after scoring and drawing a foul from the Seattle Storm while Aces center Megan Gustafson, right, moves to congratulate her during the first half of a WNBA basketball game at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Friday, June 7, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas Aces guard Kelsey Plum (10) drives toward the hoop between Seattle Storm guard Victoria Vivians (35) and guard Jewell Loyd (24) during the first half of a WNBA basketball game at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Friday, June 7, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A’ja Wilson tied a WNBA record, but the Aces took a 78-65 loss to the Seattle Storm on Friday night at Michelob Ultra Arena.

Jewell Loyd led the Storm (7-3) with 25 points en route to handing the defending champions their third loss of the season. Seattle won its sixth straight game.

Wilson recorded 29 points for the Aces (5-3), matching the WNBA record for most consecutive games (13) with at least 20 points. But the Aces were outscored by Seattle 24-14 in the fourth quarter.

Kelsey Plum was the only other player in double figures for the Aces with 18 points.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Callie Lawson-Freeman at clawsonfreeman@reviewjournal.com. Follow @CallieJLaw on X.