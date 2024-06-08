Aces stumble in 4th quarter, lose at home to Storm
The Aces weren’t able to close amid the Storm’s defense and Jewell Loyd’s scoring and lost Friday night at Michelob Ultra Arena.
A’ja Wilson tied a WNBA record, but the Aces took a 78-65 loss to the Seattle Storm on Friday night at Michelob Ultra Arena.
Jewell Loyd led the Storm (7-3) with 25 points en route to handing the defending champions their third loss of the season. Seattle won its sixth straight game.
Wilson recorded 29 points for the Aces (5-3), matching the WNBA record for most consecutive games (13) with at least 20 points. But the Aces were outscored by Seattle 24-14 in the fourth quarter.
Kelsey Plum was the only other player in double figures for the Aces with 18 points.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
