Aces suffer 2nd loss of season in nail-biter with Dream
After a slow start, the two-time defending WNBA champion Aces couldn’t seal the deal against the Atlanta Dream on Friday.
The Aces suffered their second loss of the season, falling 78-74 to the host Atlanta Dream on Friday at Gateway Center Arena.
A’ja Wilson had 28 points and nine rebounds for the Aces (4-2), who led 60-56 in the fourth quarter before Atlanta (4-2) responded with an 11-2 run to take control.
The Aces next play at the Dallas Wings at 5 p.m. Wednesday.
