Aces suffer 2nd loss of season in nail-biter with Dream

Las Vegas Aces guard Kelsey Plum (10) during a WNBA basketball game, Tuesday, May 14, 2024, in ...
Las Vegas Aces guard Kelsey Plum (10) during a WNBA basketball game, Tuesday, May 14, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Ian Maule)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 31, 2024 - 6:51 pm
 
Updated May 31, 2024 - 7:02 pm

The Aces suffered their second loss of the season, falling 78-74 to the host Atlanta Dream on Friday at Gateway Center Arena.

A’ja Wilson had 28 points and nine rebounds for the Aces (4-2), who led 60-56 in the fourth quarter before Atlanta (4-2) responded with an 11-2 run to take control.

The Aces next play at the Dallas Wings at 5 p.m. Wednesday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Callie Lawson-Freeman at clawsonfreeman@reviewjournal.com. Follow @CallieJLaw on X.

