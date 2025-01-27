46°F
Aces trade Plum to Sparks, acquire 6-time All Star Loyd from Storm

FILE - Aces guard Kelsey Plum (10) runs down the court during game four of a WNBA semifinals playoff series between the Aces and New York Liberty at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024, in Las Vegas. The Aces lost 76-62, which ended their season. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 26, 2025 - 5:52 pm
 
Updated January 26, 2025 - 5:54 pm

The Aces are trading guard Kelsey Plum for former Seattle Storm guard Jewell Loyd in a three-team move, a source confirmed to the Review-Journal on Sunday.

The Aces will also receive the No. 13 pick in the 2025 WNBA draft, while the Storm are acquiring the No. 2 pick and Li Yueru from the Los Angeles Sparks. The Sparks will take the No. 9 selection from Seattle.

Plum, who has spent her entire career with the Aces organization since being drafted No. 1 overall in 2017, will join Los Angeles.

The All-Star guard requested a trade in response to the Aces extending her a core-qualifying offer on Jan. 11, sources said.

ESPN was the first to report the move.

Loyd, a two-time WNBA champion, averaged 19.7 points and 4.5 rebounds per game with the Storm last season. She requested a trade from the organization after a league investigation into bullying by Storm coaches found no wrongdoing.

In Los Angeles, Plum will be closer to her family and her hometown of Poway, California. She will also reunite with former Aces’ Sixth Player of the Year Dearica Hamby.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Callie Fin at cfin@reviewjournal.com. Follow @CallieJLaw on X.

