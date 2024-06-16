Aces waive forward, sign rookie center after suffering sixth loss

The Aces made two roster moves Sunday, a day after losing their 2023 WNBA Finals rematch to the New York Liberty.

Aces forward Emma Cannon (32) eyes the basket during a game between the Aces and Indiana Fever at Michelob Ultra Arena on Saturday, May 25, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The two-time defending WNBA champions waived forward Emma Cannon and signed rookie center Jessika Carter, general manager Natalie Williams announced.

Carter was a second-round pick by the New York Liberty in April’s draft. The 6-foot-5 Mississippi State alum was waived prior to the regular season. Carter averaged 14.9 points and 9.9 rebounds per game for the Bulldogs last season. She is one of five players in program history to finish her collegiate career with more than 1,500 points and 1,000 rebounds.

The Aces acquired Cannon on waivers last month but she averaged only 1.8 minutes per game in five appearances with the team. The club is 6-6 on the season after losing a 2023 WNBA Finals rematch to the Liberty on Saturday.

