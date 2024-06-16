91°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Aces

Aces waive forward, sign rookie center after suffering sixth loss

Aces forward Emma Cannon (32) eyes the basket during a game between the Aces and Indiana Fever ...
Aces forward Emma Cannon (32) eyes the basket during a game between the Aces and Indiana Fever at Michelob Ultra Arena on Saturday, May 25, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More Stories
Aces head coach Becky Hammon is unhappy with guard Jackie Young (0) as they face the New York L ...
Graney: A defenseless Aces team deserves 6-6 record
A baby race takes over the court at halftime during the Aces versus New York Liberty WNBA game ...
Hill: Aces get in-game entertainment right with baby race
Wilson tearful after Aces lose to Liberty in Finals rematch — PHOTOS
New York Liberty forward Breanna Stewart (30) and Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson (22) eye t ...
Wilson motivated as Aces meet Liberty for 1st time since WNBA Finals
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 16, 2024 - 9:34 am
 
Updated June 16, 2024 - 9:38 am

The Aces made two roster moves Sunday.

The two-time defending WNBA champions waived forward Emma Cannon and signed rookie center Jessika Carter, general manager Natalie Williams announced.

Carter was a second-round pick by the New York Liberty in April’s draft. The 6-foot-5 Mississippi State alum was waived prior to the regular season. Carter averaged 14.9 points and 9.9 rebounds per game for the Bulldogs last season. She is one of five players in program history to finish her collegiate career with more than 1,500 points and 1,000 rebounds.

The Aces acquired Cannon on waivers last month but she averaged only 1.8 minutes per game in five appearances with the team. The club is 6-6 on the season after losing a 2023 WNBA Finals rematch to the Liberty on Saturday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Callie Lawson-Freeman at clawsonfreeman@reviewjournal.com. Follow @CallieJLaw on X.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES
recommend 1
‘A life-changing investment’: Aces players get $100K sponsorship from LVCVA
recommend 2
3 takeaways: Aces surge in record quarter, hold on to end 3-game skid
recommend 3
Aces stars selected for Olympics; ‘no excuse’ for team’s rocky start
recommend 4
‘The team is hers’: All-Star nears critical return for Aces, Olympics
recommend 5
Caitlin Clark makes first visit to Las Vegas as Aces host Fever
recommend 6
Aces aren’t in rush to find help at point guard as Jackie Young excels