A’ja Wilson breaks WNBA scoring record in Aces’ win over Fever
In her return from an ankle injury, star Aces forward A’ja Wilson set a WNBA record in a win over the Indiana Fever on Wednesday.
A’ja Wilson continued rewriting WNBA history in the Aces’ 86-75 win over the Indiana Fever on Wednesday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
The star forward led the Aces (23-13) with 27 points and 12 rebounds, breaking the league’s single-season scoring record with her 941st point in the final 30 seconds of the second quarter.
The matchup marked Wilson’s return from an ankle injury that kept her out of the Aces’ loss to the Liberty on Sunday. She entered Wednesday’s game needing 11 points to break the previous mark, Jewell Loyd’s 939 points in 2023.
Kelsey Mitchell had 24 points for the Fever (19-18), while star rookie Caitlin Clark added 16.
Becky Hammon garnered her fifth technical foul in the chippy contest, and now has the most techs for a WNBA coach this season.
The Aces play at the Fever again at 4:30 p.m. Friday.
