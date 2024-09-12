A’ja Wilson breaks WNBA scoring record in Aces’ win over Fever

In her return from an ankle injury, star Aces forward A’ja Wilson set a WNBA record in a win over the Indiana Fever on Wednesday.

Indiana Fever head coach Christie Sides questions a call during the second half of a WNBA basketball game against the Las Vegas Aces, Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Indiana Fever's Kelsey Mitchell and Las Vegas Aces' Kelsey Plum battle for a loose ball during the second half of a WNBA basketball game, Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Las Vegas Aces' Jackie Young (0) goes to the basket against Indiana Fever's Aliyah Boston during the second half of a WNBA basketball game, Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Indiana Fever's Caitlin Clark reacts after being called for a foul during the second half of a WNBA basketball game against the Las Vegas Aces, Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Las Vegas Aces' Tiffany Hayes (15 goes to the basket against Indiana Fever's NaLyssa Smith (1) during the second half of a WNBA basketball game, Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Las Vegas Aces head coach Becky Hammon calls a play during the second half of a WNBA basketball game against the Indiana Fever, Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Indiana Fever's Aliyah Boston (7) shoots over Las Vegas Aces' A'ja Wilson (22) during the first half of a WNBA basketball game, Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Indiana Fever's NaLyssa Smith (1) shoots over Las Vegas Aces' Kiah Stokes and A'ja Wilson (22) during the first half of a WNBA basketball game, Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Indiana Fever's Kelsey Mitchell puts up a shot during the first half of a WNBA basketball game against the Las Vegas Aces, Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Indiana Fever's Caitlin Clark (22) is called for a foul against Las Vegas Aces' Tiffany Hayes (15) during the first half of a WNBA basketball game, Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Indiana Fever's Caitlin Clark (22) goes to the basket against Las Vegas Aces' Jackie Young (0) during the first half of a WNBA basketball game, Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Indiana Fever's Damiris Dantas (12) shoots against Las Vegas Aces' Megan Gustafson (17) during the first half of a WNBA basketball game, Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Las Vegas Aces' Jackie Young (0) is defended by Indiana Fever's Lexie Hull during the first half of a WNBA basketball game, Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Las Vegas Aces' Chelsea Gray (12) makes a pass against Indiana Fever's Damiris Dantas during the first half of a WNBA basketball game, Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Las Vegas Aces' A'ja Wilson reacts after missing a shot during the second half of a WNBA basketball game against the Indiana Fever, Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Las Vegas Aces' A'ja Wilson shoots over Indiana Fever's Katie Lou Samuelson during the second half of a WNBA basketball game, Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Las Vegas Aces' A'ja Wilson shoots over Indiana Fever's Aliyah Boston (7) during the second half of a WNBA basketball game, Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Las Vegas Aces' Chelsea Gray (12) makes a pass against Indiana Fever's Damiris Dantas during the first half of a WNBA basketball game, Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

A’ja Wilson continued rewriting WNBA history in the Aces’ 86-75 win over the Indiana Fever on Wednesday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

The star forward led the Aces (23-13) with 27 points and 12 rebounds, breaking the league’s single-season scoring record with her 941st point in the final 30 seconds of the second quarter.

The matchup marked Wilson’s return from an ankle injury that kept her out of the Aces’ loss to the Liberty on Sunday. She entered Wednesday’s game needing 11 points to break the previous mark, Jewell Loyd’s 939 points in 2023.

Kelsey Mitchell had 24 points for the Fever (19-18), while star rookie Caitlin Clark added 16.

Becky Hammon garnered her fifth technical foul in the chippy contest, and now has the most techs for a WNBA coach this season.

The Aces play at the Fever again at 4:30 p.m. Friday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

