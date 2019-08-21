94°F
Aces

A’ja Wilson sparks Las Vegas Aces to 84-79 OT victory

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 20, 2019 - 9:18 pm
 
Updated August 20, 2019 - 9:21 pm

A’ja Wilson scored nine of her 19 points in overtime to propel the Aces to an 84-79 victory over the Phoenix Mercury on Tuesday night at Mandalay Bay Events Center.

Liz Cambage converted the game-tying layup with 22.2 seconds left in the fourth quarter and finished with 19 points and 15 rebounds for Las Vegas (19-9).

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

