A’ja Wilson sparks Las Vegas Aces to 84-79 OT victory

Aces center A'ja Wilson during media day on Monday, May 13, 2019, at Mandalay Bay Events Center, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

A’ja Wilson scored nine of her 19 points in overtime to propel the Aces to an 84-79 victory over the Phoenix Mercury on Tuesday night at Mandalay Bay Events Center.

Liz Cambage converted the game-tying layup with 22.2 seconds left in the fourth quarter and finished with 19 points and 15 rebounds for Las Vegas (19-9).

