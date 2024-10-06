DETHRONED: Aces’ season ends in WNBA semifinals loss to Liberty
The back-to-back defending champions were defeated by the New York Liberty, their 2023 WNBA Finals foe, on Sunday at Michelob Ultra Arena.
The Aces’ reign is over.
The back-to-back WNBA champions lost Game 4 of their semifinal series against the New York Liberty 76-62 on Sunday at Michelob Ultra Arena and were eliminated.
With the win, the Liberty avenged their 2023 Finals loss and ended the Aces’ hopes of winning three consecutive titles.
A’ja Wilson had a 19-point, 10-rebound double-double for the Aces. Kelsey Plum added 17 points.
Sabrina Ionescu led the Liberty with 22 points, while Breanna Stewart contributed 19.
The Liberty will face the winner of the Minnesota Lynx-Connecticut Sun series in the Finals. The Lynx led 2-1 heading into Sunday’s Game 4.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Series schedule
Liberty 3, Aces 1
Game 1 — Liberty 87, Aces 77
Game 2 — Liberty 88, Aces 84
Game 3 — Aces 95, Liberty 81
Game 4 — Liberty 76, Aces 62