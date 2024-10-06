100°F
DETHRONED: Aces’ season ends in WNBA semifinals loss to Liberty

Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) looks for an opening to shoot the ball as New York Liberty forward Jonquel Jones (35) guards her during the first half of game four of a WNBA semifinals playoff series between the Aces and New York Liberty at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Aces guard Jackie Young (0) moves the ball past New York Liberty forward Breanna Stewart (30) during the first half of game four of a WNBA semifinals playoff series between the Aces and New York Liberty at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Aces guard Jackie Young (0) gets tangled up with New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu (20) to prevent a steal by the Liberty during the first half of game four of a WNBA semifinals playoff series between the Aces and New York Liberty at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Aces guard Kelsey Plum (10) reacts after scoring during the first half of game four of a WNBA semifinals playoff series between the Aces and New York Liberty at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Aces bench cheers on Aces guard Chelsea Gray (12) during the first half of game four of a WNBA semifinals playoff series between the Aces and New York Liberty at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Aces guard Chelsea Gray (12) keeps New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu (20) at bay as she dribbles the ball to work for a basket during the first half of game four of a WNBA semifinals playoff series between the Aces and New York Liberty at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 6, 2024 - 2:06 pm
 
Updated October 6, 2024 - 2:09 pm

The Aces’ reign is over.

The back-to-back WNBA champions lost Game 4 of their semifinal series against the New York Liberty 76-62 on Sunday at Michelob Ultra Arena and were eliminated.

With the win, the Liberty avenged their 2023 Finals loss and ended the Aces’ hopes of winning three consecutive titles.

A’ja Wilson had a 19-point, 10-rebound double-double for the Aces. Kelsey Plum added 17 points.

Sabrina Ionescu led the Liberty with 22 points, while Breanna Stewart contributed 19.

The Liberty will face the winner of the Minnesota Lynx-Connecticut Sun series in the Finals. The Lynx led 2-1 heading into Sunday’s Game 4.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Callie Fin at cfin@reviewjournal.com. Follow @CallieJLaw on X.

