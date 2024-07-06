‘Didn’t get the job done’: Aces’ win streak ends in OT — PHOTOS

The Aces erased a double-digit deficit in the fourth quarter, but they couldn’t pull out a road win against the Los Angeles Sparks on Friday.

Los Angeles Sparks forward Dearica Hamby, left, reacts next to Las Vegas Aces center Kiah Stokes (41) and guard Kelsey Plum (10) during the second half of a WNBA basketball game Friday, July 5, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)

Las Vegas Aces guard Jackie Young (0) drives against Los Angeles Sparks forward Dearica Hamby, left, and guard Rae Burrell during the second half of a WNBA basketball game Friday, July 5, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)

Los Angeles Sparks forward Dearica Hamby reacts during the second half of a WNBA basketball game against the Las Vegas Aces, Friday, July 5, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)

Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson watches her shot during the second half of a WNBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Sparks, Friday, July 5, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)

Las Vegas Aces guard Kate Martin, left, shoots against Los Angeles Sparks guard Kia Nurse (10) during the second half of a WNBA basketball game Friday, July 5, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)

Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson, right, shoots against Los Angeles Sparks guard Rae Burrell during the second half of a WNBA basketball game Friday, July 5, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)

Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) shoots against Los Angeles Sparks forward Dearica Hamby during the second half of a WNBA basketball game Friday, July 5, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)

Las Vegas Aces guard Kelsey Plum (10) drives against Los Angeles Sparks forward Stephanie Talbot during the second half of a WNBA basketball game Friday, July 5, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)

Los Angeles Sparks forward Stephanie Talbot celebrates after the team's overtime win in a WNBA basketball game against the Las Vegas Aces, Friday, July 5, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)

Los Angeles Sparks forward Dearica Hamby reacts during the second half of a WNBA basketball game against the Las Vegas Aces, Friday, July 5, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)

Las Vegas Aces guard Kelsey Plum (10) drives against Los Angeles Sparks guard Aari McDonald during the second half of a WNBA basketball game Friday, July 5, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)

Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson, left, shoots against Los Angeles Sparks forward Stephanie Talbot (7) during the second half of a WNBA basketball game Friday, July 5, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)

Las Vegas Aces guard Kelsey Plum reacts after a shot during the second half of a WNBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Sparks, Friday, July 5, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)

Las Vegas Aces guard Kelsey Plum reacts during the second half of a WNBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Sparks, Friday, July 5, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)

Las Vegas Aces guard Kelsey Plum (10) reacts during the first half of a WNBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Sparks, Friday, July 5, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)

Los Angeles Sparks guard Layshia Clarendon gestures during the first half of a WNBA basketball game against the Las Vegas Aces, Friday, July 5, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)

Los Angeles Sparks forward Stephanie Talbot, right, high-fives forward Dearica Hamby during the first half of a WNBA basketball game against the Las Vegas Aces, Friday, July 5, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)

Los Angeles Sparks forward Rickea Jackson, left, drives against Las Vegas Aces guard Kate Martin (20) during the first half of a WNBA basketball game, Friday, July 5, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)

Los Angeles Sparks guard Aari McDonald gestures during the first half of a WNBA basketball game against the Las Vegas Aces, Friday, July 5, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)

Los Angeles Sparks guard Aari McDonald, left, shoots against Las Vegas Aces guard Kelsey Plum during the first half of a WNBA basketball game, Friday, July 5, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)

Las Vegas Aces head coach Becky Hammon gestures during the first half of a WNBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Sparks, Friday, July 5, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)

Las Vegas Aces guard Kate Martin celebrates after her three-point basket during the first half of a WNBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Sparks, Friday, July 5, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)

Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson gestures during the first half of a WNBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Sparks, Friday, July 5, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)

Los Angeles Sparks guard Rae Burrell, right, shoots against Las Vegas Aces guard Tiffany Hayes during the first half of a WNBA basketball game, Friday, July 5, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)

Los Angeles Sparks guard Layshia Clarendon, center, drives against Las Vegas Aces guard Tiffany Hayes, left, and center Megan Gustafson during the first half of a WNBA basketball game, Friday, July 5, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)

Los Angeles Sparks guard Rae Burrell, left, drives against Las Vegas Aces guard Tiffany Hayes, center, and center A'ja Wilson during the first half of a WNBA basketball game, Friday, July 5, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)

Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson, left, contests a shot by Los Angeles Sparks guard Aari McDonald, right, during the first half of a WNBA basketball game, Friday, July 5, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)

Los Angeles Sparks forward Rickea Jackson, left, and Las Vegas Aces guard Kate Martin collide during the first half of a WNBA basketball game, Friday, July 5, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)

LOS ANGELES — It didn’t matter that the Aces were on a six-game winning streak, or that the Los Angeles Sparks were on an eight-game skid.

When the teams met Friday at Crypto.com Arena, it was anyone’s game.

It was a matchup so competitive that it couldn’t be contained in regulation, culminating in a 98-93 overtime win for the Sparks.

Former Ace Dearica Hamby led the Sparks (5-15) with 28 points, 13 rebounds and four assists. Aari McDonald was a problem for the Aces as well, scoring a career-high 23 points.

A’ja Wilson had 35 points, 12 rebounds and six blocks for the Aces (12-7). Kelsey Plum added 21.

There’s always been a rivalry between the Aces and Sparks, coach Becky Hammon said before tipoff. She cited Chelsea Gray’s previous five seasons for the Sparks, along with Hamby’s history with the Aces.

Hammon has also known Sparks coach Curt Miller since she was young, as he was an assistant coach at Colorado State during her senior year.

“I think there’s just personal feelings involved,” Hammon said. “At the end of the day, you have two really big cities that are very competitive with each other. So I just think it’s a kind of a perfect storm for a good, competitive match.”

Friday’s game fit that description, with 15 ties and 17 lead changes.

When it came down to the wire late in the fourth quarter, the contingent of Aces fans made their presence known, breaking out into “MVP” chants when Wilson was on the line. But Hamby answered with a layup on the other end, and the noise level offered a reminder that the Aces were on the road.

Hammon said pregame that the Aces would need to emphasize taking control of the game early, because “crazy things” were bound to happen at the end. She was right with that prediction, a lesson learned from the team’s last meeting with the Sparks, which ended in her being ejected in the final 30 seconds.

Hammon avoided any technical fouls Friday despite her frustration with how the game unfolded, but Miller drew one in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles is the only team to secure two wins against the Aces this season.

The Aces opened the game on a 7-0 run. That would be their largest lead, as the Sparks quickly answered with seven points of their own. The Aces came out of the opening quarter with a 24-21 advantage.

The Sparks were up 46-36 at halftime after ending the second quarter on a 10-3 run. Wilson and Hamby led their teams with 13 points each at that point.

Los Angeles’ biggest advantage was 15 points in the third quarter. Hammon pulled her entire starting lineup three minutes into that period, saying that she was disappointed with their competitive effort.

“I didn’t see the intensity that I wanted to see. It was lackadaisical with the ball, lackadaisical on defense, I’m just not gonna watch it. So I sent a message with them,” Hammon said. “I put our second unit in a really tough spot, and they did great.”

With the starters watching, rookie Kate Martin had two rebounds and a 3-pointer, while Alysha Clark added a 3 of her own. The opening group was subbed back in less than a minute later.

Still down 10 points entering the fourth quarter, the Aces went on a 10-2 run to grab a 75-74 lead midway through the fourth.

The Sparks’ Stephanie Talbot answered a layup from Wilson and pushed the game to overtime with a jumper to tie it at 84. Plum had an open opportunity to win the game with a jumper at the last second, but it didn’t go in.

Jackie Young, who left the game in the second quarter due to a hand injury, had nine points in overtime. It wasn’t enough to secure the win, as she was the only Ace to score in the extra time.

“They just came out and wanted it more than us essentially,” Wilson said. “And we just didn’t get the job done.”

Hammon noted that the Aces don’t have much time to ruminate on the loss. It was the second night of a back-t0-back, and the Aces return home to host the Dallas Wings (5-16) at 12:30 p.m. Sunday at Michelob Ultra Arena.

Contact Callie Lawson-Freeman at clawsonfreeman@reviewjournal.com. Follow @CallieJLaw on X.