Aces

Game day: Las Vegas Aces vs. Dallas Wings

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 24, 2020 - 4:42 pm
 

Aces game day

Who: Aces (10-3) vs. Dallas Wings (5-9)

When: 6 p.m. Tuesday

Where: IMG Academy, Bradenton, Florida

TV: CBS Sports Network, MyLVTV

About the Aces: They have won nine of their past 10, including beating the WNBA-leading Seattle Storm 82-74 on Saturday to move a half-game out of first place. A’ja Wilson continues to post MVP-type numbers of 19.8 points (second in the league), 8.8 rebounds (third) and 1.5 blocks (third) per game. Las Vegas continues to lead the league in scoring (87.9) and rebounds (37.1) per game.

About the Wings: They are a young team that has been competitive in most games and alternated wins and losses in the past four. They dropped an 84-81 decision to the Los Angeles Sparks their last time out. Arike Ogunbowale leads the league in scoring at 21.5 points per game and is third in steals with 1.9 while leading the team in assists with 3.4 a game.

Contact Jason Orts at jorts@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2936. Follow @SportsWithOrts on Twitter.

