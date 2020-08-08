Game day: Las Vegas Aces vs. New York Liberty

The Aces (4-2) will go for their fourth straight win when they meet the New York Liberty (1-5) at 2 p.m. Sunday

Las Vegas Aces players huddle on the court during the second half of a WNBA basketball game against the Chicago Sky, Sunday, July 26, 2020, in Bradenton, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Aces game day

Who: Aces (4-2) vs. Liberty (1-5)

When: 2 p.m. Sunday

TV: MyLVTV

About the Aces: Las Vegas is on a three-game winning streak, thanks in large part to its offensive efficiency and rebounding. The Aces lead the league with 39.8 rebounds per game and 40.0 percent 3-point shooting. Their 88.2 points per game is second and 48.0 percent field goal shooting is third. On Saturday, the Aces waived center Avery Warley-Talbert and signed 6-foot-3-inch forward Megan Huff, who played in three games with the Minnesota Lynx this year before being waived.

About the Mercury: New York picked up its first win Friday, 74-66 over Washington in a strong defensive effort. The Liberty are missing guard Sabrina Ionescu, the No. 1 overall pick in the draft, who averaged 18.3 points, 4.7 rebounds and 4.0 assists. Without her, Layshia Clarendon (13.3) is their only player averaging in double figures in scoring.