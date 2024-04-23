79°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Aces

Aces’ Kelsey Plum, ex-Raiders player Darren Waller to divorce

Las Vegas Aces' Kelsey Plum, left, kisses New York Giants' Darren Waller after Game 4 of a WNBA ...
Las Vegas Aces' Kelsey Plum, left, kisses New York Giants' Darren Waller after Game 4 of a WNBA basketball final playoff series against the New York Liberty Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023, in New York. The Aces won 70-69. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Kelsey Plum of Las Vegas Aces poses for a photo with New York Giants’ Darren Waller on the WN ...
Kelsey Plum of Las Vegas Aces poses for a photo with New York Giants’ Darren Waller on the WNBA Orange Carpet outside Della's Kitchen at Delano Las Vegas, Friday, July 14, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)
Las Vegas Aces' Kelsey Plum, left, talks with New York Giants Darren Waller after Game 4 of a W ...
Las Vegas Aces' Kelsey Plum, left, talks with New York Giants Darren Waller after Game 4 of a WNBA basketball final playoff series against the New York Liberty Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023, in New York. The Aces won 70-69. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Kelsey Plum of Las Vegas Aces poses for a photo with New York Giants’ Darren Waller on the WN ...
Kelsey Plum of Las Vegas Aces poses for a photo with New York Giants’ Darren Waller on the WNBA Orange Carpet outside Della's Kitchen at Delano Las Vegas, Friday, July 14, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)
More Stories
Aces star named to Time’s 100 most influential people list
Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) greets fans after defeating the Denver Broncos 27-14 follo ...
These pro sports teams struck gold in Las Vegas. It wasn’t an easy journey
Aces thrilled with draft haul: ‘We feel like we hit the jackpot’
Las Vegas Aces forward Alysha Clark (7), guard Kelsey Plum (10) and forward A'ja Wilson (22) ce ...
Aces look to round out championship roster in WNBA draft
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 23, 2024 - 9:59 am
 
Updated April 23, 2024 - 10:20 am

After just over a year, former Raiders tight end Darren Waller and Aces guard Kelsey Plum have called it quits on their marriage.

The sports stars tied in the knot in Las Vegas on March 4, 2023.

On Tuesday, a petition for divorce was filed in Clark County for Kelsey Christine Plum and Darren Charles Waller.

Plum shared a message on Twitter Tuesday morning that appeared to reflect the situation. However, it did not directly name Waller.

“I’m devastated. I walked through fire for that man, but now I see it’s time to go,” Plum said in the post.

Plum’s Aces, the two-time defending WNBA champions, are set to open training camp this week.

Waller was traded to the Giants last offseason and had 52 catches for 552 yards and a touchdown. The 31-year-old Waller has indicated he is considering retirement after several seasons plagued by hamstring injuries.

Like and follow Vegas Nation
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES
recommend 1
Caitlin Clark effect: Aces game vs. Indiana Fever moved to bigger arena
recommend 2
Opening date set for permanent curling facility in Las Vegas
recommend 3
Mariah Carey adds more shows to Las Vegas Strip residency
recommend 4
Fontainebleau Las Vegas to host movie nights at its pool
recommend 5
Golden Knights announce free gas giveaway in Las Vegas
recommend 6
‘A wow factor’: Las Vegas Ballpark celebrates 5 years — PHOTOS