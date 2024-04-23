Aces’ Kelsey Plum, ex-Raiders player Darren Waller to divorce

After just over a year, former Raiders tight end Darren Waller and Aces guard Kelsey Plum have called it quits on their marriage.

Kelsey Plum of Las Vegas Aces poses for a photo with New York Giants’ Darren Waller on the WNBA Orange Carpet outside Della's Kitchen at Delano Las Vegas, Friday, July 14, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)

After just over a year, former Raiders tight end Darren Waller and Aces guard Kelsey Plum have called it quits on their marriage.

The sports stars tied in the knot in Las Vegas on March 4, 2023.

On Tuesday, a petition for divorce was filed in Clark County for Kelsey Christine Plum and Darren Charles Waller.

Plum shared a message on Twitter Tuesday morning that appeared to reflect the situation. However, it did not directly name Waller.

“I’m devastated. I walked through fire for that man, but now I see it’s time to go,” Plum said in the post.

Plum’s Aces, the two-time defending WNBA champions, are set to open training camp this week.

Waller was traded to the Giants last offseason and had 52 catches for 552 yards and a touchdown. The 31-year-old Waller has indicated he is considering retirement after several seasons plagued by hamstring injuries.