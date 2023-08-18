Guard’s triple-double powers Aces’ bounce-back win against Liberty

The backcourt led the way as the Aces rebounded to beat the Liberty on Thursday at Michelob Ultra Arena after losing to New York on Tuesday.

Chelsea Gray has a lot of traits that Aces coach Becky Hammon can praise.

The veteran point guard is one of the league’s preeminent passers. Her basketball intelligence is renowned.

Following her triple-double in the Aces’ 88-75 win Thursday against the New York Liberty, however, Hammon chose to praise Gray’s tenacity.

“She’s one of the most competitive people I know,” Hammon said. “You feel really good when Chelsea Gray is on your team.”

Gray registered the second triple-double of her career to help the Aces (28-3) earn a bounce-back win against the Liberty (24-7) in front of 9,230 fans at Michelob Ultra Arena. The All-Star scored 22 points with 11 rebounds and 11 assists to keep the Aces undefeated on their home court during the regular season.

The Aces lost at home to the Liberty 82-63 on Tuesday in the Commissioner’s Cup final, which does not count in the regular-season standings.

Gray’s first triple-double came when she was playing for the Los Angeles Sparks against the Washington Mystics on July 7, 2019.

The triple-double is also the first in franchise history since the Aces relocated to Las Vegas ahead of the 2018 season, and the second in the organization’s history. Center Margo Dydek had 12 points, 11 rebounds and 12 blocks for the Utah Starzz on June 7, 2001.

Alongside Gray, reigning WNBA MVP A’ja Wilson had 21 points and eight rebounds, All-Star guard Kelsey Plum added 18 points and four 3s, and All-Star guard Jackie Young had 16 points.

Sabrina Ionescu led the Liberty with 22 points, including six 3s.

The Aces finish their homestand at noon Saturday against the Sparks.

Here are three takeaways from the game:

1. Early foul trouble

Jonquel Jones was a major problem for the Aces just 48 hours earlier. The former MVP had 16 points and 15 rebounds on her way to Commissioner’s Cup MVP honors. Her size was also a massive deterrent for the Aces’ drives into the paint, stifling Wilson in particular.

But the Aces kept her off the floor for the majority of the first half because of foul trouble. Jones picked up her third foul with 6:37 remaining in the second quarter. Without her, the Liberty struggled, and the Aces attacked the rim.

Jones finished the first half plus-two. No other Liberty starter had a plus-minus higher than minus-seven.

2. Bell, Clark bounce back

The Aces’ bench struggled during the Commissioner’s Cup final. Veteran wing Alysha Clark went 0 of 5 from 3, and second-year wing Kierstan Bell was held scoreless in 10 minutes. Both players were minus-16.

Two days later, Clark and Bell were at the heart of the team’s 53-40 first-half lead. Bell, in particular, played one of her most complete quarters in an Aces uniform. She had four points on 66 percent shooting, but made a series of nice plays on defense, containing her assignments and helping when necessary.

“She’s going to be in the mix,” Hammon said. “She’s just earning her trust minute by minute.”

Clark had five points, four rebounds, two steals and was a game-best plus-16 in just under 23 minutes. Bell was plus-11 in 16 minutes.

3. Containing Stewart

The Aces held Breanna Stewart — New York’s other former MVP — to just 13 points on 3-of-15 shooting. She was 1 of 7 from 3 in more than 37 minutes to finish minus-11.

Stewart became the first player in WNBA history to score at least 40 points three times in the same season when she scored 42 against the Indiana Fever on Aug. 13. Against the Aces, she only had one more made field goal than turnover.

“We just tried to be active,” Hammon said, “make her touches and her looks as difficult as possible.”

Contact reporter Andy Yamashita at ayamashita@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ANYamashita on X.