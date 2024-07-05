Kelsey Plum leads Aces to blowout of Mystics

The Aces celebrated Independence Day with a sixth consecutive win, rolling past the Washington Mystics at Michelob Ultra Arena.

Aces WNBA title favorites again, favored over Caitlin Clark, Fever

Kate Martin, Caitlin Clark fulfill wish of Iowa girl with cancer

The numbers agree: Gray making big impact on Aces since return

Las Vegas Aces guard Tiffany Hayes (15) and head coach Becky Hammon during the first half of their WNBA game against the Washington Mystics Thursday, July 4, 2024, at Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) steals the ball from Washington Mystics forward Myisha Hines-Allen (2) during the first half of their WNBA game Thursday, July 4, 2024, at Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) defends Washington Mystics forward Aaliyah Edwards (24) during the first half of their WNBA game Thursday, July 4, 2024, at Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas Aces guard Chelsea Gray (12) celebrate a three-point basket against the Washington Mystics during the first half of their WNBA game Thursday, July 4, 2024, at Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Washington Mystics forward Aaliyah Edwards (24) defends Las Vegas Aces guard Jackie Young (0) during the first half of their WNBA game Thursday, July 4, 2024, at Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) sets a pick for Las Vegas Aces guard Chelsea Gray (12) during the first half of their WNBA game Thursday, July 4, 2024, at Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) and guard Chelsea Gray (12) celebrate a three-point basket against the Washington Mystics during the first half of their WNBA game Thursday, July 4, 2024, at Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Washington Mystics forward Aaliyah Edwards (24) defends Las Vegas Aces guard Jackie Young (0) during the first half of their WNBA game Thursday, July 4, 2024, at Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) steals the ball from Washington Mystics forward Myisha Hines-Allen (2) during the first half of their WNBA game Thursday, July 4, 2024, at Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas Aces guard Kelsey Plum (10) is defended by the Washington Mystics during the first half of their WNBA game Thursday, July 4, 2024, at Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Aces beat the Washington Mystics 98-77 on Thursday at Michelob Ultra Arena.

Kelsey Plum led the Aces (12-6) to a sixth straight victory with a game-high 28 points, including going 6-for-9 on 3-pointers.

Jackie Young added 20 points and 10 assists, and A’ja Wilson had 18 points and nine rebounds.

Shatori Walker-Kimbrough had 19 points, and Ariel Atkins had 18 for the Mystics (5-16).

The Aces rolled to the blowout win in front of an announced crowd 10,376, their 11th straight home sellout.

They travel for the second half of a back-to-back against the Los Angeles Sparks (4-15) at 7 p.m. Friday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Callie Lawson-Freeman at clawsonfreeman@reviewjournal.com. Follow @CallieJLaw on X.

UP NEXT

Who: Aces at Sparks

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Where: Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles

TV: ION

Radio: KWWN (1100 AM, 100.9 FM)