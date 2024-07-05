Kelsey Plum leads Aces to blowout of Mystics
The Aces celebrated Independence Day with a sixth consecutive win, rolling past the Washington Mystics at Michelob Ultra Arena.
The Aces beat the Washington Mystics 98-77 on Thursday at Michelob Ultra Arena.
Kelsey Plum led the Aces (12-6) to a sixth straight victory with a game-high 28 points, including going 6-for-9 on 3-pointers.
Jackie Young added 20 points and 10 assists, and A’ja Wilson had 18 points and nine rebounds.
Shatori Walker-Kimbrough had 19 points, and Ariel Atkins had 18 for the Mystics (5-16).
The Aces rolled to the blowout win in front of an announced crowd 10,376, their 11th straight home sellout.
They travel for the second half of a back-to-back against the Los Angeles Sparks (4-15) at 7 p.m. Friday.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
UP NEXT
Who: Aces at Sparks
When: 7 p.m. Friday
Where: Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles
TV: ION
Radio: KWWN (1100 AM, 100.9 FM)