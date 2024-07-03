3 takeaways: Aces beat Fever before historic Las Vegas crowd — PHOTOS

The Aces pulled away for a victory over Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever in front of a record crowd Tuesday at T-Mobile Arena. Kelsey Plum led the way.

Las Vegas Aces guard Kelsey Plum (10) and Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) laugh on the court after the Aces beat the Fever in a WNBA basketball game at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, July 2, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas Aces forward Alysha Clark (7) snags a rebound over Indiana Fever forward Aliyah Boston (7) during the second half of a WNBA basketball game at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, July 2, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas Aces fans cheer for their team during the second half of a WNBA basketball game against the Indiana Fever at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, July 2, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas Aces head coach Becky Hammon reacts to a referee’s call during the second half of a WNBA basketball game against the Indiana Fever at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, July 2, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas Aces guard Kelsey Plum (10) struggles for a loose ball against Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) while Fever guard Kelsey Mitchell (0) steps away during the second half of a WNBA basketball game at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, July 2, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) reacts after scoring during the second half of a WNBA basketball game against the Indiana Fever at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, July 2, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas Aces head coach Becky Hammon walks into a time out during the second half of a WNBA basketball game against the Indiana Fever at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, July 2, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Young fans wait for autographs from the Las Vegas Aces after the Aces beat the Indiana Fever in a WNBA basketball game at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, July 2, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Las Vegas Aces chat with 14-year-old Bailey Lux, who was sent to the Aces game by the Make A Wish foundation, after winning a WNBA basketball game against the Indiana Fever at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, July 2, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas Aces guard Kelsey Plum gestures to the crowd after winning a WNBA basketball game against the Indiana Fever at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, July 2, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas Aces guard Kate Martin, left, chats with Bailey Lux, 14, after a WNBA basketball game against the Indiana Fever at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, July 2, 2024, in Las Vegas. Make-A Wish sent Lux, who has a rare and aggressive form of cancer, from Iowa to the Aces game. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas Aces guard Kate Martin, left, and center A'ja Wilson bump heads and quote “Finding Nemo” as part of their pre-game ritual during the first half of a WNBA basketball game against the Indiana Fever at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, July 2, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas Aces guard Kelsey Plum (10) celebrates after scoring during the first half of a WNBA basketball game against the Indiana Fever at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, July 2, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas Aces guard Chelsea Gray takes the court as a starter for the first time since her injury before a WNBA basketball game against the Indiana Fever at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, July 2, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) defends while Indiana Fever forward NaLyssa Smith (1) shoots during the second half of a WNBA basketball game at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, July 2, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas Aces head coach Becky Hammon shouts from the sideline during the second half of a WNBA basketball game against the Indiana Fever at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, July 2, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) shoots while Las Vegas Aces guard Jackie Young, left, defends during the second half of a WNBA basketball game at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, July 2, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) dribbles against Las Vegas Aces guard Jackie Young (0) during the second half of a WNBA basketball game at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, July 2, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Indiana Fever guard Kelsey Mitchell (0) is blocked by Las Vegas Aces guard Chelsea Gray during the second half of a WNBA basketball game at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, July 2, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) celebrates after scoring during the second half of a WNBA basketball game against the Las Vegas Aces at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, July 2, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Indiana Fever guard Kelsey Mitchell, right, drives toward the hoop while Las Vegas Aces center Kiah Stokes defends during the second half of a WNBA basketball game at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, July 2, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) celebrates after scoring during the second half of a WNBA basketball game at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, July 2, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) celebrates after scoring while Indiana Fever forward Aliyah Boston (7) pivots with the ball during the second half of a WNBA basketball game at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, July 2, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Indiana Fever head coach Christie Sides shouts from the sideline during the second half of a WNBA basketball game against the Las Vegas Aces at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, July 2, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas Aces guard Kelsey Plum (10) runs up the court after scoring during the second half of a WNBA basketball game against the Indiana Fever at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, July 2, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) passes while Las Vegas Aces guard Jackie Young (0) pivots to defend during the first half of a WNBA basketball game at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, July 2, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Las Vegas Aces face the Indiana Fever in front of a sold out crowd during the first half of a WNBA basketball game at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, July 2, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas Aces guard Jackie Young (0) celebrates after scoring during the first half of a WNBA basketball game against the Indiana Fever at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, July 2, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas Aces guard Kelsey Plum (10) drives toward the hoop against Indiana Fever forward Aliyah Boston (7) during the first half of a WNBA basketball game at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, July 2, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson celebrates after scoring and drawing a foul during the first half of a WNBA basketball game against the Indiana Fever at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, July 2, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) shoots over Indiana Fever forward Aliyah Boston (7) during the first half of a WNBA basketball game at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, July 2, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Fans ask for autographs before a WNBA basketball game between the Las Vegas Aces and the Indiana Fever at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, July 2, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) signs autographs for fans before a WNBA basketball game against the Las Vegas Aces at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, July 2, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark walks to the court to warm up before a WNBA basketball game against the Las Vegas Aces at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, July 2, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Fans line up before the doors open ahead of a sold-out WNBA basketball game between the Las Vegas Aces and the Indiana Fever at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, July 2, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Fans line up before the doors open ahead of a sold-out WNBA basketball game between the Las Vegas Aces and the Indiana Fever at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, July 2, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas Aces guard Kate Martin, left, and Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark, former teammates at the University of Iowa, chat on the court a WNBA basketball game at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, July 2, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark fans cheer while the Fever warm up before a WNBA basketball game against the Las Vegas Aces at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, July 2, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark, left, and Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson, center, vie for a loose ball during the first half of a WNBA basketball game at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, July 2, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Hours before the Aces’ second meeting with Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever, there was an excited energy in the air at T-Mobile Arena.

From the lengthy line of fans at the entrance to the countless Iowa- and Aces-centric signs in the bright building, the stage was set for something spectacular.

“We’re on basketball history watch,” an Aces staffer said while the teams began to warm up.

The back-to-back defending champions beat the Fever 88-69 on Tuesday for their fifth consecutive win. The Aces (11-6) were powered by a season-high 34 points from Kelsey Plum. A’ja Wilson had 28 points, nine rebounds and five blocks, while Jackie Young had 15 points and 10 assists.

During the fourth quarter, the Aces announced that the attendance broke an Aces record with a sellout crowd of 20,366 fans and was the largest crowd for a regular-season WNBA game since 1999.

Kelsey Mitchell scored 23 points for Indiana (8-13), and Aliyah Boston had 18 points and 11 rebounds. Clark, the team’s star rookie from Iowa, was swallowed by a crowd of photographers as she attempted to sign autographs before the game. She recorded 13 points, 11 assists and six rebounds in the loss.

Here are three takeaways from the game:

1. Back in form

Although the Aces secured a double-digit win over the Washington Mystics in their last outing Saturday, they weren’t happy with their performance.

The Mystics’ game plan successfully limited Wilson and Plum, ending Wilson’s WNBA-record streak of 20 consecutive games with more than 20 points. Wilson didn’t score at all in the first half of that game.

By the end of the second quarter Tuesday, she had 18 points.

“We used this game to get back to the flow of us, “Wilson said.

She added that the team was “in a funk” without Chelsea Gray. After losing six games while Gray was out due to a lower left leg injury, the team is 5-0 since the point guard’s return.

Aces coach Becky Hammon said the Aces have worked on communication and trust, which has paid dividends on defense over the win streak. The team is so strong in that area now that Wilson was able to joke about teammate Kiah Stokes’ production in the paint. Stokes matched her season-high with 12 rebounds, making it difficult for Wilson to snatch a board for herself.

“She stole my rebound,” Wilson joked. “She’s a thief.”

Plum said before the team’s current run, there was some outside noise from fans and media.

“There were a lot of people waiting to jump off the ship just because we didn’t win a couple games,” she said.

2. Plum’s MVP vote

Plum could’ve utilized her postgame media availability to focus on her phenomenal performance. She was a +19 in the box score over 37 minutes, going 6-for-11 from the 3-point line.

But as Plum sat with Wilson in front of reporters Tuesday night, she didn’t talk much about herself. Instead, she focused the attention on her teammate.

“We take it for granted, but we’re watching one of the greatest players of all time in front of our eyes,” Plum said, adding that MVP voting should be unanimous in Wilson’s favor this year.

3. All-Star power

The WNBA announced its All-Star rosters an hour before the Aces and Fever took the court.

When all was said and done, seven All-Stars were on the floor Tuesday.

Indiana’s Clark (700,735 votes) and Boston (618,680) finished first and second in fan voting, respectively. Wilson was third with 607,300, and she is one of four Aces — along with Gray, Plum and Young — who have automatic bids to the All-Star Game as members of the U.S. team for the upcoming Paris Olympics.

Wilson joked Tuesday that she’d rather rest during the All-Star break so she can prepare for her second Olympics.

Contact Callie Lawson-Freeman at clawsonfreeman@reviewjournal.com. Follow @CallieJLaw on X.