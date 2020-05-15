Las Vegas Aces sign Kelsey Plum to contract extension

The Aces and guard Kelsey Plum agreed to a two-year contract extension worth $355,250, according to High Post Hoops. She has career averages of 8.9 points and 3.5 assists.

Las Vegas Aces guard Kelsey Plum (10) celebrates with Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) in the first quarter during Vegas' home game with the New York Liberty during a WNBA basketball game on June 14, 2019, at Mandalay Bay Events Center, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Kelsey Plum likes the warm weather in Las Vegas.

She also likes playing for the Aces and ensured Friday that she will do so for at least a couple of more years.

The Aces and Plum, 25, agreed to a two-year contract extension worth $355,250, according to High Post Hoops. Her rookie contract was set to expire after the 2020 season.

“I felt like for me and what’s happening in my life right now, it was the best time to make a decision about my future,” Plum said. “It’s nice to be able to be somewhere.”

The franchise drafted the 5-foot-8-inch Plum out of Washington with the No. 1 overall pick in 2017, and she has started 80 of 96 games while emerging as a key member of the team’s core.

Plum has career averages of 8.9 points and 3.5 assists. She blossomed in the 2019 postseason as the Aces’ primary ballhandler, averaging 15.2 points, 7.8 assists and shooting 49.2 percent from the field, including 52.9 percent from 3-point range, in five games.

Plum is a career 38.7 percent 3-point shooter in the regular season and can play on or off the ball.

Las Vegas general manager Dan Padover said extending Plum’s contract “has been on the top of our mind for a while” and began negotiations with Plum in the past week.

“It really worked out for all parties. From the Aces’ side and from Kelsey’s side, it made sense for everybody,” Padover said.

