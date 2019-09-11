Postseason glance: Looking at the 8 WNBA playoff teams

The eight-team field is set, and play opens with a pair of single-elimination games that will determine who the Aces play Sunday in the franchise’s first playoff game since 2014.

The Aces’ all-star trio of A’ja Wilson, Liz Cambage and Kayla McBride has played in three playoff games — combined. So it’s important that veteran Las Vegas wing Tamera Young, who has played in a team-high 19 such games, knows exactly what to expect when the postseason begins.

“It’s do or die,” Young said Tuesday after practice. “Especially one-game elimination — it’s all or nothing.”

And it all begins Wednesday.

The eight-team field is set, and postseason play opens with a pair of single-elimination games that will determine who the Aces play Sunday in the franchise’s first playoff game since 2014. Las Vegas as the No. 4 seed earned a bye into the second round and will host a single-elimination game Sunday afternoon at Thomas & Mack Center against the highest seeded first-round winner.

The winner of that game advances to the semifinals, where either the Washington Mystics or Connecticut Sun await for a best-of-five series. Semifinal play begins Sept. 17 and the best-of-five WNBA Finals begin Sept. 29.

Here’s what Las Vegas is up against this month, and here’s what each team can do to maximize its chance to win the title.

1. Washington Mystics (26-8)

Key stat: Posted the best offensive rating (112.8 points per 100 possessions) in league history

They can reach the finals if they play the way the did in the regular season. No team plays with more cohesion or chemistry. They sport the league’s best net rating (plus-14.8) and its best player in Elena Delle Donne — who averaged 19.5 points, 8.2 rebounds and shot 51.5 percent from the field, 43 percent from 3-point range and 97.4 percent from the free-throw line to become the first WNBA player to join the prestigious 50-40-90 club.

2. Connecticut Sun (23-11)

Key stat: First in offensive rebounding percentage (34.9), second in defensive rebounding percentage (72.7)

They can reach the finals if their guards can continue to make plays in close games. All-Star forwards Jonquel Jones and Alyssa Thomas are formidable on the interior, but backcourt mates Courtney Williams and Jasmine Thomas often decided tight games with their late-game decision making. Williams averaged 13.2 points and Jasmine Thomas provides 11.1 points and 5.1 assists.

3. Los Angeles Sparks (22-12)

Key stat: Third in points in the paint (36.5 per game)

They can reach the finals if Candace Parker plays like vintage Candace Parker. The two-time WNBA MVP injured her hamstring before the season and averaged career lows of 11.2 points and 6.4 rebounds in 22 games. She showed flashes of brilliance, though, during four 20-point outings and is flanked by All-Stars Chelsea Gray and Nneka Ogwumike on a team that won the title in 2016.

4. Las Vegas Aces (21-13)

Key stat: First in defensive rating (95 points per 100 possessions)

They can reach the finals if they re-assume the defensive dominance that propelled them earlier in the season. Their defense was historically effective at one point, surrendering fewer than 90 points per 100 possessions, but had a stream of breakdowns late in the season. The Aces can scorewith Wilson, Cambage and McBride leading the offense. But they’ll need to defend to go deep.

5. Chicago Sky (20-14)

Key stat: Second in offensive rating (101.6 points per 100 possessions)

They can reach the finals if their post play can hold up throughout the playoffs. Starting forward Jantel Lavender injured her foot last month, meaning the onus falls on fellow bigs Stefanie Dolson (9.3 points), Cheyenne Parker (8.8 points) and Astou Ndour (6.8) on both ends of the floor. Chicago’s starting backcourt of Diamond DeShields, Allie Quigley and Courtney Vandersloot made the All-Star game and is one of the best units in the WNBA. The bigs will have to do their part.

6. Seattle Storm (18-16)

Key stat: Commit the second fewest fouls (15.6) per game

They can reach the finals if they can keep games low scoring. Power forward Natasha Howard averages 18.1 points per game for the defending champions. But All-Star guard Jewell Loyd averaged 12.3 points per game — fewest since her rookie season of 2015 — and nobody else scores more than 9.8 points per game. They do, however, sport the league’s No. 4 defense and are capable of mucking a game up with their physical style of play.

7. Minnesota Lynx (18-16)

Key stat: Second in defensive rating (95.8 points per 100 possessions)

They can reach the finals if they can dramatically reduce their turnovers. The Lynx led the WNBA in turnover percentage (20.5) and will face a formidable stout defensive team Wednesday in the Storm. Sylvia Fowles (13.6 points, 8.9 rebounds), Odyssey Sims (14.5 points) and Napheesa Collier (13.1 points) form a formidable offensive trio and must be maximized with as many possessions as possible.

8. Phoenix Mercury (15-19)

Key stat: Second lowest turnover percentage (17.0)

They can reach the finals if Diana Taurasi can return from injury. The nine-time All-Star guard was limited to six games this season and is unlikely to play in the first round Wednesday against the Sky. If Phoenix wins, though, and she returns, she’ll team again with fellow standouts Brittney Griner and DeWanna Bonner, with whom she won a title in 2014.

