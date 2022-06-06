98°F
Short-handed Aces edge Wings, avoid 2nd consecutive loss

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 5, 2022 - 5:12 pm
 
Updated June 5, 2022 - 5:17 pm
Aces guard Chelsea Gray (12) slices to the rim past Dallas Wings guard Allisha Gray (15) in the ...
Aces guard Chelsea Gray (12) slices to the rim past Dallas Wings guard Allisha Gray (15) in the first half during a WNBA basketball game on Sunday, June 5, 2022, at Michelob ULTRA Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Kelsey Plum scored 32 points and the Aces beat the Dallas Wings 84-78 on Sunday at Michelob Ultra Arena.

Chelsea Gray scored 18 points for the Aces (10-2). They were missing Jackie Young, who suffered an ankle injury late in their last game.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact reporter Andy Yamashita at ayamashita@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ANYamashita on Twitter.

