Short-handed Aces edge Wings, avoid 2nd consecutive loss
Kelsey Plum scored 32 points as the Aces beat the Dallas Wings on Sunday at Michelob Ultra Arena
Kelsey Plum scored 32 points and the Aces beat the Dallas Wings 84-78 on Sunday at Michelob Ultra Arena.
Chelsea Gray scored 18 points for the Aces (10-2). They were missing Jackie Young, who suffered an ankle injury late in their last game.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
