Strip parade in works for Aces as they close in on WNBA title

A parade down the Strip is being planned for the Aces as they near what would be the city’s first major-league professional sports title.

FILE - Las Vegas Aces guard Kelsey Plum (10) pats forward A'ja Wilson (22) after she made an offensive foul on the Connecticut Sun during the second half in Game 1 of a WNBA basketball final series at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

It looks like there’s going to be a parade soon on the Las Vegas Strip.

A ceremony for the Aces is in the works if they win the WNBA championship.

It would be the first major-league professional sports championship in the city’s history.

The Aces play Game 3 Thursday night in Connecticut against the Sun. A win will give them a sweep in the best-of-five final series. The Aces won both games this week at Michelob Ultra Arena at Mandalay Bay.

Details on the parade will come later.

Trooper Ashlee Wellman promised the parade during a promotional video released Wednesday.

“Not only do we support them but we are so proud of them that if they bring home that championship we are going to do a parade down that Strip,” Wellman said on a video that showed off two gray NSP cruisers with new Aces logos on the hood.

A watch party is being held on Water Street in Henderson for the game starting at 6 p.m. Thursday. Prizes and raffles are planned.

