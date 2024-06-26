106°F
Aces

‘This is lame’: Aces’ Wilson responds to criticism of new Nike logo

Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) shoots while Seattle Storm center Ezi Magbegor (13) can& ...
Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) shoots while Seattle Storm center Ezi Magbegor (13) can’t stop her during the second half of a WNBA basketball game at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Wednesday, June 19, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 26, 2024 - 6:01 am
 
Updated June 26, 2024 - 1:26 pm

A’ja Wilson doesn’t need anyone to love the logo that will be displayed on her upcoming signature shoe line with Nike. But on Tuesday, the Aces star made it clear that she expects her creative choices to be respected.

Just Women’s Sports, a digital media outlet, discussed Wilson’s new emblem on a show titled “Expert Adjacent.” In the conversation, the symbol was compared to a “vertebrae” by one person.

Another commentator weighed in by showing a picture on a phone. In the image, the logo, which looks like an “A,” is placed next to two of the letter “S.”

“It’s just ass,” the Just Women’s Sports representative said in the video clip, which was shared on multiple social media platforms. The clip has since been deleted.

Wilson offered her response on X.

“I get (people) are gonna have their opinions and think pieces (and) that’s all fine and dandy,” the 2023 WNBA Finals MVP wrote. “… But this is lame … coming from a site (that’s supposed) to be for ‘us’ … the only ‘Ass’ I see are the (people) apart of this segment.”

In another tweet, Wilson thanked “all the people” who support her.

Nike added the two-time WNBA MVP to its signature athlete roster before the start of the season. The shoes Wilson created, titled the A’One, are set to debut in 2025.

She and the shoe giant collaborated for over a year before announcing the line. It will feature a symbol that gives a nod to her star power, inspired by the way she signs her name.

‘I love people that don’t like it’

When Nike introduced the logo in a video shared to social media Saturday, it was met with mixed reviews. Wilson expressed a fondness of more constructive criticism when asked about the reactions.

“I loved it. I love people that didn’t like it,” she told the Review-Journal. “I love people that were like ‘go back to the drawing board.’”

The logo was introduced to fans on a necklace that transitioned into an illustration of the emblem to close the video. Subsequently released photos showed Wilson wearing the emblem on a shirt.

“The logo is not just gonna be on a shirt,” she said. “It’s gonna be on a lot of different things in my collection. If everyone loved it, that would be too easy.”

Sabrina Ionescu of the New York Liberty has a signature line with Nike. Her logo is simply an “S” at first glance, though there are some small hidden touches in the negative space.

Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant went for a more abstract logo with Nike. His “Mamba” line is identified by six shapes that form an image of a sword sheath.

Avoiding ‘bland’

Wilson’s logo is a combination of both approaches.

“I wanted it to be more of a symbol and not necessarily just my initials. I feel like that’s just too bland,” she said. “And when you think of me, I’m never too bland. When you’re thinking about Kobe, when you’re thinking about all these different things, they have a symbol and a statement.

“So that’s what I wanted my logo to be. I’m glad that (some) people took the time to really break it down and understand exactly where it was coming from. That really warmed my heart up.”

Wilson ended her comments by saying that people who are confused shouldn’t worry.

“You’re gonna get it eventually,” she said.

Contact Callie Lawson-Freeman at clawsonfreeman@reviewjournal.com. Follow @CallieJLaw on X.

