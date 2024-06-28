Wilson, Aces power past Sky for 3rd straight win

106°F
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 27, 2024 - 5:56 pm
 
Updated June 27, 2024 - 6:04 pm

The Aces beat the Chicago Sky 95-83 on Thursday at Wintrust Arena in Chicago.

A’ja Wilson led the back-to-back defending champions to their third consecutive win with 31 points. The performance extended her WNBA record-smashing streak of games with at least 20 points to 20.

Kelsey Plum had 22 points and Jackie Young added 21 for the Aces (9-6).

Marina Mabrey led the Sky (6-10) with 21 points. Rookie Angel Reese had 18 points and 11 rebounds for her ninth consecutive double-double, matching Candace Parker (2015) for the most consecutive double-doubles in WNBA history.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Callie Lawson-Freeman at clawsonfreeman@reviewjournal.com. Follow @CallieJLaw on X.

