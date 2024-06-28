Wilson, Aces power past Sky for 3rd straight win

A’ja Wilson extended her record streak of scoring 20 points or more in a game, and the Aces cruised past the Sky on Thursday in Chicago.

Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) and guard Tiffany Hayes (15) celebrate after scoring during the first half of a WNBA basketball game against the Minnesota Lynx at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Tuesday, June 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Aces beat the Chicago Sky 95-83 on Thursday at Wintrust Arena in Chicago.

A’ja Wilson led the back-to-back defending champions to their third consecutive win with 31 points. The performance extended her WNBA record-smashing streak of games with at least 20 points to 20.

Kelsey Plum had 22 points and Jackie Young added 21 for the Aces (9-6).

Marina Mabrey led the Sky (6-10) with 21 points. Rookie Angel Reese had 18 points and 11 rebounds for her ninth consecutive double-double, matching Candace Parker (2015) for the most consecutive double-doubles in WNBA history.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.