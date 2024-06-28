Wilson, Aces power past Sky for 3rd straight win
A’ja Wilson extended her record streak of scoring 20 points or more in a game, and the Aces cruised past the Sky on Thursday in Chicago.
The Aces beat the Chicago Sky 95-83 on Thursday at Wintrust Arena in Chicago.
A’ja Wilson led the back-to-back defending champions to their third consecutive win with 31 points. The performance extended her WNBA record-smashing streak of games with at least 20 points to 20.
Kelsey Plum had 22 points and Jackie Young added 21 for the Aces (9-6).
Marina Mabrey led the Sky (6-10) with 21 points. Rookie Angel Reese had 18 points and 11 rebounds for her ninth consecutive double-double, matching Candace Parker (2015) for the most consecutive double-doubles in WNBA history.
