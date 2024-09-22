Aces star named unanimous WNBA MVP, wins award for third time

A’ja Wilson was unanimously voted the WNBA’s MVP on Sunday. The Aces’ star claimed the award for the third time in five years.

Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) gets pumped up during a WNBA basketball game between the Aces and Connecticut Sun at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Make it three for A’ja Wilson.

The Aces’ star forward was named WNBA MVP for the third time in her career, the league announced Sunday.

Wilson is the first unanimous MVP since Cynthia Cooper-Dyke won the award for the Houston Comets in 1997 in the WNBA’s first season.

The moment ✨ “I cannot thank you all enough. I hope you guys understand how much you mean to me. I hope you guys know that this trophy is nothing without y’all. We’ve been through the ringer – and we gon’ continue to go through the ringer – but one thing y’all don’t ever have… pic.twitter.com/NOnm0BP4yr — Las Vegas Aces (@LVAces) September 22, 2024

Wilson took home MVP honors for the first time in 2020. She won the award again in 2022 before leading the Aces to their first WNBA championship.

The team begins its quest for a three-peat Sunday against the Seattle Storm in the first round of the WNBA playoffs.

This season was Wilson’s greatest to date.

She finished first in the WNBA in points per game (26.9) and blocks per game (2.6). She was also second in rebounds per game (11.9).

In addition, Wilson became the first player in WNBA history to score 1,000 points in a season and set the league record for most rebounds in a season with 451.

