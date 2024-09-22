67°F
Aces star named unanimous WNBA MVP, wins award for third time

Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) gets pumped up during a WNBA basketball game between the Aces and ...
Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) gets pumped up during a WNBA basketball game between the Aces and Connecticut Sun at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 22, 2024 - 6:17 am
 
Updated September 22, 2024 - 7:39 am

Make it three for A’ja Wilson.

The Aces’ star forward was named WNBA MVP for the third time in her career, the league announced Sunday.

Wilson is the first unanimous MVP since Cynthia Cooper-Dyke won the award for the Houston Comets in 1997 in the WNBA’s first season.

Wilson took home MVP honors for the first time in 2020. She won the award again in 2022 before leading the Aces to their first WNBA championship.

The team begins its quest for a three-peat Sunday against the Seattle Storm in the first round of the WNBA playoffs.

This season was Wilson’s greatest to date.

She finished first in the WNBA in points per game (26.9) and blocks per game (2.6). She was also second in rebounds per game (11.9).

In addition, Wilson became the first player in WNBA history to score 1,000 points in a season and set the league record for most rebounds in a season with 451.

