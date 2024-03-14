60°F
Athletics

A’s look to play regular-season games in Las Vegas before 2028 move

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 14, 2024 - 3:59 pm
 
The Oakland A’s could play some regular-season games in Las Vegas before moving to their new Strip ballpark in 2028.

A’s President Dave Kaval said last week the team plans to continue participating in Big League Weekend, the annual pair of spring training games at Las Vegas Ballpark. The club is also hoping to play games that count in the MLB standings at the Triple-A stadium.

“Definitely games in the preseason like this, spring training, but also I think we’re looking at adding one or two series here in the regular season,” Kaval said. “So that could be part of the interim play plan. It’s not finalized, but I think it’s something to build momentum and excitement as the team comes into Las Vegas in 2028.”

An MLB series features between two to four games against the same opponent.

That means the A’s could play up to 10 games per season in Southern Nevada before moving into their planned $1.5 billion ballpark, which is set to have a capacity of 33,000.

It is still being determined where the team will play the three seasons before the stadium opens. The A’s lease at the Oakland Coliseum expires at the end of this year.

The club and Oakland and Alameda County officials met Thursday to discuss extending the lease. The A’s said the meeting was positive and they look forward to continued discussions before the next meeting takes place April 2.

“We’ve had a series of great meetings,” Kaval said last week. “We’re continuing our meetings with (the city of) Oakland as well as the county, doing everything we can to ensure that we look at all of our options in a thoughtful manner and settle on a decision in a timely fashion.”

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on X.

