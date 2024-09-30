A’s return to Las Vegas for Big League Weekend ahead of relocation

The Athletics, who played their final game in Oakland last week, are returning to Las Vegas for a pair of spring training games in March.

Big League Weekend is coming back to Las Vegas.

The Athletics will play spring training games at their Triple-A affiliate’s ballpark for the third straight year when they face the Arizona Diamondbacks in a two-game series at Las Vegas Ballpark on March 8 and 9.

This will be the A’s ninth Big League Weekend and their fourth in five years at Las Vegas Ballpark, the home of the Aviators.

The A’s will be making a stop in Las Vegas, their future home, for the second straight year. They played their final game as the Oakland Athletics on Sunday after 57 seasons in Northern California.

The A’s will spend the next three years in Sacramento, California. They then plan to relocate to their new Las Vegas ballpark for the 2028 season. Their new stadium is planned to sit on the site of the Tropicana Las Vegas, which will be imploded Oct. 9.

Arizona will make its third appearance in Las Vegas and first since 2002, the year after they won their first and only World Series championship. The Diamondbacks lost 7-5 to the Los Angeles Dodgers at Cashman Field on March 28, 2002.

Tickets start at $30 and will go on sale starting at noon Nov. 4.

