A’s president to resign after guiding relocation to Las Vegas

Oakland Athletics President Dave Kaval, right, talks with LVCVA CEO Steve Hill before the Aug. 24, 2023, Las Vegas Stadium Authority board meeting at the Las Vegas Convention Center Board Room. (Mick Akers/Las Vegas Review-Journal.)

Oakland Athletics President Dave Kaval speaks as Mortenson-McCarthy, the Athletic's stadium construction manager, hosts a ballpark kickoff party with potential contractors at the Rio on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Dave Kaval, an instrumental figure in the Athletics’ relocation to Las Vegas and the planning of a $1.75 billion ballpark on the Strip, is resigning as president of the MLB franchise.

Kaval, 49, spent eight years as the A’s president. His resignation will be effective Wednesday, the team announced Friday.

“We are grateful for Dave’s contributions and leadership over the past eight years,” A’s owner John Fisher said in a statement. “He guided our organization through a period of significant transition, and we sincerely thank him for his unwavering commitment to the team.

“As we look ahead to the next chapter of our franchise, the team will continue to grow under new leadership, driving the organization toward success during our interim years in West Sacramento and at our new home in Las Vegas.”

Sandy Dean, longtime business partner with the Fisher family who also has worked with the A’s in an executive role since 2005, will serve as interim president while the A’s conduct a search for a permanent president.

In 2021, when the A’s began looking at Las Vegas as a relocation market, Kaval was their lead person, doing several media appearances and providing updates as the franchise eventually announced in 2023 that it was moving to Southern Nevada.

But Dean has been the public face of the A’s the past several months, attending Las Vegas Stadium Authority meetings and providing updates regarding the relocation and construction process of the ballpark, which will be built on 9 acres of the 35-acre Tropicana site.

The A’s will play the next three seasons at the Triple-A Sutter Health Park in West Sacramento, California. They are scheduled to begin play in Las Vegas at the start of the 2028 season.

Kaval said in a statement he will “explore new opportunities at the crossroads of business and government” in California.

“I am grateful to A’s ownership for the opportunities they have given me,” he added.

Kaval served as president of the San Jose Earthquakes before joining the A’s. He was instrumental in the development of the Major League Soccer club’s stadium, PayPal Park.

Kaval has a long history in Northern California, also serving as vice chairman of the San Jose Sports Commission and as a board member with the San Jose Chamber of Commerce. He also has taught sports management at the Stanford Graduate School of Business for the past decade.

