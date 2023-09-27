A’s vote to occur at fall owners meetings, Manfred hopes

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred confirmed a Las Vegas Review-Journal report the Oakland Athletics’ Southern Nevada relocation vote is expected to occur at the November owners meetings.

Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred speaks to members of the media following an owners' meeting, Thursday, June 15, 2023, at MLB headquarters in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

This rendering provided by the Oakland Athletics on May 26, 2023, shows a view of their proposed new ballpark at the Tropicana site in Las Vegas. (Oakland Athletics)

Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred on Wednesday confirmed an earlier Las Vegas Review-Journal report that it’s expected the Oakland Athletics’ Southern Nevada relocation vote will occur at the November owners meetings.

In an interview with the Associated Press, Manfred expressed his hope that the vote would happen at the meetings scheduled for Nov. 14-16 in Arlington, Texas. An industry source told the Review-Journal earlier this month that the A’s would likely learn the fate of their relocation application at that meeting.

The A’s need 75 percent of MLB team owners to vote in favor of their planned move to Las Vegas to officially get that process into motion. Plans call for a $1.5 billion, 33,000-seat ballpark to be located on at least 9 acres of land at the 35-acre Tropicana site located on the Las Vegas Strip.

Before that vote occurs, the A’s are expected to announce their Las Vegas stadium architect, which is being decided by a competition between two groups.

One is the global architect firm Gensler, which has a Las Vegas office and has a history of sports venue design work. The other is a combination of two firms, HTNB, which played a role in Allegiant Stadium’s design, and the Bjarke Ingels Group (BIG), which was behind the A’s Howard Terminal ballpark plans.

The decision will be based on each group’s 75 percent concept design of a Las Vegas ballpark, A’s director of design Brad Schrock told the Review-Journal in July.

A’s President Dave Kaval told the Review-Journal in late August the preferred group could be picked as soon as October.

