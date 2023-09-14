MLB sets date to vote on A’s Las Vegas relocation, source says

The Oakland Athletics’ application to relocate to Las Vegas is being processed on schedule, a source told the Review-Journal Thursday.

This rendering provided by the Oakland Athletics on May 26, 2023, shows a view of their proposed new ballpark at the Tropicana site in Las Vegas. (Oakland Athletics)

A vote on the Oakland Athletics’ Las Vegas relocation by Major League Baseball owners will occur in November, a person with knowledge of the situation told the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

The industry expert said the vote is expected during MLB owners meetings planned for mid-November. Representatives from the Oakland A’s and MLB weren’t immediately available Thursday for comment.

To get the green light from MLB to move to Las Vegas, the A’s need 75 percent of team owners to vote in favor of their relocation.

The A’s submitted their relocation application in August, team owner John Fisher told the Review-Journal in an exclusive interview last month.

It is now being reviewed by MLB’s relocation committee, which includes Milwaukee Brewers chairman Mark Attanasio, who is chairing the committee, Philadelphia Phillies CEO John Middleton and Kansas City Royals CEO John Sherman.

After the relocation committee is finished reviewing the application, it will pass it along to MLB commissioner Rob Manfred and the eight-man executive council with a recommendation. The executive council will then review the findings and make their own recommendation to the 30 MLB clubs, before the vote finally occurs in November.

The A’s plan to construct a $1.5 billion, 33,000-seat ballpark on 9 acres of a 35-acre site on the southeast corner of Las Vegas Boulevard and Tropicana Avenue, where the Tropicana resort is located.

Before the A’s can begin construction on their stadium, tentatively planned for the beginning of 2025, the Tropicana must first be demolished to make way for the baseball facility.

Bally’s Corp., which operates the Tropicana, plans to construct a hotel-casino project on the remaining acreage after the A’s ballpark is completed in time for the 2028 MLB season.

