Stadium authority board set to conduct first official business with A’s

The Las Vegas Stadium Authority Board of Directors will meet with the Oakland Athletics next week regarding the MLB team’s planned Southern Nevada ballpark.

In this rendering released by the Oakland Athletics, Friday, May 26, 2023, is a view of their proposed new ballpark at the Tropicana site in Las Vegas. (Oakland Athletics via AP, File)

Oakland Athletics President Dave Kaval, right, talks with LVCVA CEO Steve Hill before the Aug. 24, 2023, Las Vegas Stadium Authority board meeting at the Las Vegas Convention Center Board Room. (Mick Akers/Las Vegas Review-Journal.)

The Las Vegas Stadium Authority Board of Directors will conduct its first official business with the Oakland Athletics next week regarding the MLB team’s planned Southern Nevada ballpark.

During Wednesday’s meeting, the stadium authority will be presented the lease and community benefits agreements with the A’s, and Mortenson-McCarthy, the construction manager for the project, will give a presentation on stadium construction community engagement.

The agreements are part of several required to be made between the A’s and the stadium authority, per Senate Bill 1, the legislation that provides up to $380 million in public funds toward the construction of the $1.5 billion, 33,000-seat ballpark.

The lease agreement will include details of the A’s leasing of the ballpark, as once construction is completed on the project, the team will transfer the ownership of the facility to the stadium authority. The same setup was in place when the Raiders built Allegiant Stadium.

Some details planned to be included in the lease agreement are the terms of the lease, rent, allowed uses of the stadium, maintenance and repair, naming rights and defaults and remedies for that.

The community benefits agreement includes various items that show the A’s commitment to Southern Nevada. Those include a minimum financial commitment to the community, diverse workforce requirements, paying a livable wage to employees, community engagement and educational aspects.

Both agreements also require the A’s to provide updates to the stadium authority on their efforts to satisfy each.

The other agreement that will need to be completed that is not on next week’s agenda is the non-relocation agreement. That’s scheduled to be for 30 years, the same as the planned lease agreement.

The A’s are awaiting a relocation vote by MLB team owners to make their Southern Nevada venture official. That vote is expected to occur at the MLB owners meetings next month in Texas.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on X.