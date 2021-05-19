2 grand slams lift Reno Aces past Aviators

Renae Martinez and Jamie Ritchie both hit grand slams Tuesday, sparking the Reno Aces’ 18-4 victory over the Aviators on Tuesday at Greater Nevada Field.

The loss evened the Aviators record (6-6) as they take Wednesday off before starting a six-game series against the Salt Lake Bees at Las Vegas Ballpark.

Martinez hit his grand slam in the fifth, breaking a 2-2 tie in the eight-run inning. Ritchie, whose homer came in the eighth, went 3-for-4 with five RBIs.

The Aces (9-3) finished with three home runs on 17 hits. They also were led by Juniel Querecuto, who went 3-for-5 with two RBIs.

The Aviators were led by Frank Schwindel, Austin Allen and Carlos Perez, who all hit solo homers and went 1-for-4.

Aviators starter Parker Dunshee (0-2) took the loss, allowing five earned runs, three hits and two walks in 4 1/3 innings. Aces reliever Alex Powers (2-0) earned the victory with 1 1/3 hitless innings.