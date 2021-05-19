84°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Aviators

2 grand slams lift Reno Aces past Aviators

Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 18, 2021 - 10:30 pm
 
Las Vegas Aviators infielder Frank Schwindel (33) puts the tag on Sacramento River Cats infield ...
Las Vegas Aviators infielder Frank Schwindel (33) puts the tag on Sacramento River Cats infielder Jason Krizan (2) in the top of the second inning during a Triple-A baseball game at Las Vegas Ballpark on Thursday, May 6, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

RENO – Renae Martinez and Jamie Ritchie both hit grand slams Tuesday, sparking the Reno Aces’ 18-4 victory over the Aviators on Tuesday at Greater Nevada Field.

The loss evened the Aviators record (6-6) as they take Wednesday off before starting a six-game series against the Salt Lake Bees at Las Vegas Ballpark.

Martinez hit his grand slam in the fifth, breaking a 2-2 tie in the eight-run inning. Ritchie, whose homer came in the eighth, went 3-for-4 with five RBIs.

The Aces (9-3) finished with three home runs on 17 hits. They also were led by Juniel Querecuto, who went 3-for-5 with two RBIs.

The Aviators were led by Frank Schwindel, Austin Allen and Carlos Perez, who all hit solo homers and went 1-for-4.

Aviators starter Parker Dunshee (0-2) took the loss, allowing five earned runs, three hits and two walks in 4 1/3 innings. Aces reliever Alex Powers (2-0) earned the victory with 1 1/3 hitless innings.

MOST READ
1
Criss Angel takes magical path to owning rural Nevada eatery
Criss Angel takes magical path to owning rural Nevada eatery
2
California couple flop straight flushes same night at Red Rock
California couple flop straight flushes same night at Red Rock
3
Oakland A’s officials plan to tour Las Vegas next week
Oakland A’s officials plan to tour Las Vegas next week
4
‘Getting us back to normal’: Clark County sets date for full reopening
‘Getting us back to normal’: Clark County sets date for full reopening
5
New mask rules for casinos, hotels, groceries
New mask rules for casinos, hotels, groceries
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Kelsey Bentley plays with her daughter Kacey, 5, at Las Vegas Ballpark before the Las Vegas Avi ...
Las Vegas Aviators rally again to beat Sacramento
Staff report

The Aviators came back from a 3-1 deficit, scoring a run in the fourth inning and four more in the sixth to defeat the Sacramento River Cats on Sunday at Las Vegas Ballpark.