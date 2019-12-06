Aviators’ Don Logan named 2019 Minor League Executive of Year

Aviators president Don Logan was named the 2019 Minor League Executive of the Year by Baseball America, the team announced Thursday.

Aviators president Don Logan was named the 2019 Minor League Executive of the Year by Baseball America, the team announced Thursday.

Logan has been involved with sports in Las Vegas for more than 36 years and helped oversee the team’s transition from the Las Vegas 51s to the Aviators in 2019 and the construction of their new stadium in Summerlin, Las Vegas Ballpark.

The ballpark was the culmination of 15 years of work by Logan and the Triple-A franchise. The Aviators led Minor League Baseball in attendance in the first year of the stadium.

“This was the toughest thing I’ve ever tackled,” Logan said. “This was two full years, all day, every day. I’m talking seven days a week, something was going on with the ballpark.”

