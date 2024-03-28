Aviators hope to show off power: ‘We’re going to see a lot of homers’

The Las Vegas Aviators begin the 2024 season Friday at Las Vegas Ballpark, as they’ll kick off a three-game series against the Reno Aces.

Las Vegas Aviators third baseman Brett Harris said he believes a team doesn’t get to pick its identity. It’s developed throughout the season.

Shortstop Max Muncy had a much clearer outlook on what he expects from the Aviators this year.

“We’re going to see a lot of homers from these guys,” said Muncy, the Oakland Athletics’ 2021 first-round pick. “I’m trying to see some big home runs. That’s what I want to see. If I’m not up, I want to be in the dugout watching some balls fly.”

The first chance to check out the Aviators’ power prospects comes at 7:05 p.m. Friday at Las Vegas Ballpark, the start of a three-game series against the Reno Aces. Right-hander Aaron Brooks will start for Las Vegas. Reno has yet to announce its starter.

The Aviators’ opening day roster features several players with major league experience with the A’s.

Catcher Tyler Soderstrom appeared in 45 games with Oakland last year. He hit .252 in 77 games in Las Vegas and was second on the team with 21 home runs.

Infielder Jordan Diaz (90 games) and pitchers Hogan Harris (14), Adrian Martinez (22) and Francisco Perez (17) also spent time with the A’s last season.

“It’s such a great experience for young players to have, even if they’re starting the next season at Triple-A,” Aviators manager Fran Riordan said. “They have something that motivates them to get back to the big leagues. They have something that they’re working on and it gives them that extra little edge and that extra little push to continue to get better every single day.”

The Aviators finished 75-74 last season.

They were 34-40 in the first half, but 41-34 in the second. They entered their final series one game behind first-place Round Rock in the second-half Pacific Coast League standings and had a chance to make the playoffs.

The Aviators missed out after losing five of their final six games.

“We were fighting for a playoff spot at the end of the year,” Harris said. “We got a lot of new faces and a lot of exciting guys on the team. So it’s going to bring that energy over.”

The Aviators have a couple new faces who could help.

First baseman Armando Alvarez joined the organization on a minor-league deal. He hit .308 and blasted 18 home runs in 74 games with Sacramento last year.

“He played against us last year in Sacramento and I saw him hit a bunch of home runs against us,” Harris said. “I’ll be excited to see him hit some home runs in our uniform instead.”

Muncy is also new to the team and is expected to make his Triple-A debut Friday.

The 21-year-old is listed as the A’s No. 8 prospect by MLB.com. The Athletic’s Keith Law believes Muncy is the A’s best prospect.

“The motto around here is we’re going to win,” Muncy said. “We’re going to play to win and we’re gonna try to help each other out and kind of focus on being here and winning games here. Then if they call you up, that happens, but kind of be where your feet are a little bit.”

Harris agreed. The Aviators don’t just expect to develop this season. They expect to compete.

“Our organization believes if we win in the minor leagues, that translates directly to the big leagues,” Harris said. “We just want to win as many games (as possible) and play team baseball and hopefully be able to impact the big league club at some point this season.”

Aviators opening weekend

All games at Las Vegas Ballpark

Friday: 7:05 p.m. vs. Reno

Saturday: 7:05 p.m. vs. Reno

Sunday: 12:05 p.m. vs. Reno