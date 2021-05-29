Aviators lose fourth in 5 games, fall at Sacramento

Las Vegas native Drew Robinson opened scoring with an RBI double and Justin Bour drove in three runs on two hits as Sacramento defeated the Aviators 7-2 at Sutter Health Park.

Las Vegas native Drew Robinson opened the scoring with an RBI double and Justin Bour drove in three runs on two hits as the host Sacramento River Cats defeated the Aviators 7-2 on Friday night at Sutter Health Park.

The loss was the fourth in five Triple-A West games for the Aviators (9-11), who were held to four hits by four pitchers.

Francisco Pena’s fourth-inning sacrifice fly and Frank Schwindel’s solo home run in the sixth provided the Aviators’ only offense.

Bour (2-for-4) was one of four River Cats (9-11) with two hits. Robinson’s run-scoring double was a part of a three-run second inning that proved to be the only offense Sacramento needed.

River Cats starter Anthony Banda (2-0) earned the victory, allowing two earned runs. He struck out four in 5⅔ innings.

Aviators starter Brian Howard (0-2) took the loss, surrendering six runs on eight hits and one walk while striking out one in 4⅔ innings.

The teams continue their six-game series in Sacramento at 7:05 p.m. Saturday.

