Aviators pitcher anchoring bullpen during playoff push

Aviators reliever Grant Holman made his Major League debut Saturday with the Oakland Athletics. It’s a promotion deserving of the season he’s put together in the minor leagues.

Aviators ‘absolutely’ will keep name in 2025 despite popular ‘What If’

Las Vegas Aviators infielder Jordan Diaz high-fives infielder Max Muncy (7) after hitting a home run during a Minor League Baseball game against the Oklahoma City Baseball Club at Las Vegas Ballpark on Thursday, Aug. 15, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas Aviators infielder Cooper Bowman (11) slides safely into second base while Oklahoma City Baseball Club infielder Austin Gauthier (4) runs for the ball during a Minor League Baseball game at Las Vegas Ballpark on Thursday, Aug. 15, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas Aviators infielder Jordan Diaz (13) high-fives infielder Brett Harris (23) after he scored during a Minor League Baseball game against the Oklahoma City Baseball Club at Las Vegas Ballpark on Thursday, Aug. 15, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas Aviators outfielder Colby Thomas (6) sprints for home plate before scoring during a Minor League Baseball game against the Oklahoma City Baseball Club at Las Vegas Ballpark on Thursday, Aug. 15, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas Aviators infielder Nick Allen takes off after getting a hit during a Minor League Baseball game at Las Vegas Ballpark on Thursday, Aug. 15, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas Aviators infielder Jordan Diaz gestures as he rounds the bases after hitting a home run during a Minor League Baseball game against the Oklahoma City Baseball Club at Las Vegas Ballpark on Thursday, Aug. 15, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Oklahoma City Baseball Club infielder Austin Gauthier (4) throws to first after getting an out on Las Vegas Aviators infielder Ryan Noda (8) during a Minor League Baseball game at Las Vegas Ballpark on Thursday, Aug. 15, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas Aviators pitcher J.T. Ginn (36) throws to the Oklahoma City Baseball Club during a Minor League Baseball game at Las Vegas Ballpark on Thursday, Aug. 15, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas Aviators pitcher Zach Jackson (34) throws to the Oklahoma City Baseball Club during a Minor League Baseball game at Las Vegas Ballpark on Thursday, Aug. 15, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas Aviators outfielder Colby Thomas (6) catches for an out during a Minor League Baseball game against the Oklahoma City Baseball Club at Las Vegas Ballpark on Thursday, Aug. 15, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Las Vegas Aviators warm up before a Minor League Baseball game against the Oklahoma City Baseball Club at Las Vegas Ballpark on Thursday, Aug. 15, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas Aces forward Alysha Clark waves to the crowd before throwing the first pitch during a Minor League Baseball game between the Las Vegas Aviators and the Oklahoma City Baseball Club at Las Vegas Ballpark on Thursday, Aug. 15, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas Aces forward Alysha Clark is congratulated after throwing the first pitch during a Minor League Baseball game between the Las Vegas Aviators and the Oklahoma City Baseball Club at Las Vegas Ballpark on Thursday, Aug. 15, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas Aces forward Alysha Clark reacts after throwing the first pitch during a Minor League Baseball game between the Las Vegas Aviators and the Oklahoma City Baseball Club at Las Vegas Ballpark on Thursday, Aug. 15, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Fans cheer for the Las Vegas Aviators during a Minor League Baseball game against the Oklahoma City Baseball Club at Las Vegas Ballpark on Thursday, Aug. 15, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A Las Vegas Aviator pats his mascot during a Minor League Baseball game against the Oklahoma City Baseball Club at Las Vegas Ballpark on Thursday, Aug. 15, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Las Vegas Aviators stand during the national anthem before a Minor League Baseball game against the Oklahoma City Baseball Club at Las Vegas Ballpark on Thursday, Aug. 15, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas Aviators infielder Ryan Noda (9) high-fives infielder Jordan Diaz (13) after scoring during a Minor League Baseball game at Las Vegas Ballpark on Thursday, Aug. 15, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas Aviators infielder Jordan Diaz rounds the bases after hitting a home run during a Minor League Baseball game against the Oklahoma City Baseball Club at Las Vegas Ballpark on Thursday, Aug. 15, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Oklahoma City infielder Austin Gauthier (4) fumbles a catch while Las Vegas Aviators infielder Nick Allen (3) sprints to second base during a Minor League Baseball game at Las Vegas Ballpark on Thursday, Aug. 15, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas Aviators infielder Max Muncy (7) throws to first base for an out on the Oklahoma City Baseball Club during a Minor League Baseball game at Las Vegas Ballpark on Thursday, Aug. 15, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Oklahoma City Baseball Club infielder Andre Lipcius (27) misses a catch at first base during a Minor League Baseball game against the Las Vegas Aviators at Las Vegas Ballpark on Thursday, Aug. 15, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas Aviators pitcher J.T. Ginn (36) throws to the Oklahoma City Baseball Club during a Minor League Baseball game at Las Vegas Ballpark on Thursday, Aug. 15, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Oakland Athletics' Grant Holman pitches to a San Francisco Giants batter during the eighth inning of a baseball game Saturday, Aug. 17, 2024, in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

Oakland Athletics' Grant Holman pitches to a San Francisco Giants batter during the eighth inning of a baseball game Saturday, Aug. 17, 2024, in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

Oakland Athletics pitcher Grant Holman throws to a San Francisco Giants batter during the eighth inning of a baseball game Saturday, Aug. 17, 2024, in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

Minor-league pitching staffs are tough to manage.

Injuries occur often in the rotation and bullpen. Pitchers get called up and down from the big leagues.

It’s a problem the Aviators know well. Especially when it comes to Grant Holman.

The right-hander’s towering presence has been key to the Aviators’ late-season success. Holman, who is listed at 6-foot-6, has been almost flawless in 40 minor-league appearances totaling 48.2 innings.

The former sixth-round pick of the Oakland Athletics has 54 strikeouts this year and a 0.55 ERA. His dominance forced manager Fran Riordan to move Holman from middle relief to the closing role. It then led to the A’s calling up Holman for his MLB debut Saturday.

“For me, I think it’s just pitching to my strengths,” Holman said Thursday. “I think with the bullpen, it’s important to have trust in everyone around you. You’re going to have to come in and clean up something that happened to another guy.

“I think it’s about having trust with one another and getting ready to compete every day.”

Holman’s philosophy has led to success at multiple levels this season.

He started the year in Double-A Midland and allowed no earned runs in 19.1 innings. Then he was solid for the A’s on Saturday, getting his first MLB strikeout in 0.2 innings of work in a 2-0 win over the San Francisco Giants.

The timing of his debut was fortuitous.

It came 11 years and one day after he threw an extra-innings no-hitter for Eastlake (Chula Vista, California) in the 2013 Little League World Series.

“I don’t even know how to put it into words,” Holman told reporters after the game. “You work so hard to get to this point, and it’s just awesome. Just elated and I can’t wait to go out there and do it again.”

Holman, the No. 21 prospect in the A’s system, according to MLB.com, said the key for him is coming to the ballpark ready to go every day even if he’s not sure he’s going to pitch.

“Knowing that regardless of the changes that happen around you, you’ve got to show up ready to compete and do your job day in and day out,” Holman said.

Call-ups like Holman’s have made finding the right pitching combinations a challenge for Riordan, especially with the Aviators pushing for a Pacific Coast League championship.

The team was just a half-game back of first place in the second-half standings after winning five of six against the Salt Lake Bees from Aug. 6-11. The Aviators then lost four of their first five games against the Oklahoma City Baseball Club entering Sunday’s series finale.

That puts them 2½ games back of the Tacoma Rainiers for first place. The team that finishes first will face the Sugar Land Space Cowboys for the Pacific Coast League championship starting Sept. 24.

The Aviators will have to make their push without one of their most trusted bullpen arms, at least for now.

“(Holman) has been a rock down there at the back end since he’s been here,” Riordan said. “He has the trust of myself, the trust of the staff and the trust of the players to go out there and close the door on games that are close and games that we’re winning late.”

The Aviators would love to have Holman on their roster to help them. But they understand the nature of Triple-A baseball, as well as the priceless opportunity he’s earned.

“It’s a part of Triple-A,” Riordan said. “The guys who have come up from Midland or come down from Oakland, they buy in and are ready to compete.”

Contact Danny Webster at dwebster@reviewjournal.com. Follow @DannyWebster21 on X.