Aviators tickets for May games to go on sale

Tickets for the Aviators 2021 Triple-A West home games at Las Vegas Ballpark will be released on a monthly basis.

Kicking off the month-to-month sales, fans can purchase tickets to the team’s 12 May games beginning at noon May 3. Tickets for the May games will be sold in pods of two and four and will be available via Ticketmaster, the team announced Friday.

The Aviators’ May home games include a series against the Sacramento River Cats May 6-11 and six-straight games versus the Salt Lake Bees May 20-25.

The Oakland A’s Triple-A affiliate, the Aviators kick off their 39th season in Las Vegas with their season and home opener against the River Cats at 7:05 p.m. May 6.

Aviators season ticket holders will get a jump on the general public, with a presale of select seats opening the week of April 26. Full season, half season and quarter season plan holders will be able to use their account credit as a ticket bank.

The purchases will not require any additional payments. Season ticket holders can log in to their account to select their seats and games. Each account will be allowed to buy up to four tickets for each game, as availability allows.

Any VIP member will be placed in a similar location as their season tickets, with games added to their accounts and rotated to ensure each account holder has the opportunity to attend games in a similar location.

Hospitality group areas, including suites, party decks and the pool area located in right-center field are available by calling the Aviators administrative offices at 702-943-7200.

The exact capacity the 10,000-seat ballpark will be allowed for May’s games is still being determined, according to Jim Gemma, Aviators spokesman. That number will be available closer to the home opener on May 6.

Gov. Steve Sisolak announced this week that the state should be able to reopen at 100 percent capacity June 1. In turn, capacity limits will increase for Aviators games with ticket policies and procedures changing with them. Updates will be sent out by the team as those occur.

