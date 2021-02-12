Aviators to join Triple-A West in reorganized minor leagues

Pacific Coast League, other minor league organizations to be rebranded under new farm club setup.

Las Vegas Ballpark in Las Vegas, Thursday, April 9, 2020. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Goodbye Pacific Coast League. Hello Triple-A West.

Major League Baseball confirmed a reorganization of minor league baseball Friday that will result in 120 teams playing under new banners.

The Las Vegas Aviators will join the Albuquerque Isotopes, El Paso Chihuahuas, Oklahoma City Dodgers, Round Rock Express, Sugar Land Skeeters, Reno Aces, Sacramento Rivercats, Salt Lake Bees and Tacoma Rainiers in forming the newly branded Triple-A West.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

