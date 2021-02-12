59°F
Aviators to join Triple-A West in reorganized minor leagues

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 12, 2021 - 9:43 am
 
Las Vegas Ballpark in Las Vegas, Thursday, April 9, 2020. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco
Las Vegas Ballpark in Las Vegas, Thursday, April 9, 2020. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Goodbye Pacific Coast League. Hello Triple-A West.

Major League Baseball confirmed a reorganization of minor league baseball Friday that will result in 120 teams playing under new banners.

The Las Vegas Aviators will join the Albuquerque Isotopes, El Paso Chihuahuas, Oklahoma City Dodgers, Round Rock Express, Sugar Land Skeeters, Reno Aces, Sacramento Rivercats, Salt Lake Bees and Tacoma Rainiers in forming the newly branded Triple-A West.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

Contact Ron Kantowski at rkantowski@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0352. Follow @ronkantowski on Twitter.

