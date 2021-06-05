Aviators’ Top 10: Las Vegas Ballpark named Triple-A’s best

Las Vegas Ballpark receives 62 percent of the fan vote to defeat Huntington Park, home of the Triple-A Columbus Clippers, in the Ballpark Digest final.

The Las Vegas Aviators won against the Sacramento River Cats at Las Vegas Ballpark on Tuesday, May 11, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

1. We’re No. 1

There’s no place like the home of the Aviators. Las Vegas Ballpark again has been voted tops among Triple-A facilities in Ballpark Digest’s Best of the Ballparks NCAA-type bracket. The Aviators’ domicile received 62 percent of the fan vote to defeat Huntington Park, home of the Triple-A Columbus Clippers, in the final.

For the second time in three years, Las Vegas Ballpark, home of the Las Vegas Aviators, won Triple-A honors in the annual Best of the Ballparks fan vote. #MiLB #sportsbiuz #baseballbiz https://t.co/SReu1vMODB pic.twitter.com/dgbuJx3v5e — Ballpark Digest (@ballparkdigest) June 2, 2021

2. Happier meals

Those lame postgame meals the A’s have been feeding their minor league players do not extend to the Triple-A level, according to Aviators president Don Logan. “Because of COVID it has been restricted, but a lot of times Maggiano’s (Little Italy) will bring over food and California Pizza Kitchen,” Logan said of the Las Vegas Ballpark postgame repast.

This was totally unacceptable. When we found out several weeks ago we terminated the third party vendor. We apologize to our players, staff, and coaches. We will redouble our efforts to provide the best options for our team at every level. https://t.co/yPzVWiCx1D — Dave Kaval (@DaveKaval) June 2, 2021

3. Fill ‘er up

The team president said response to Las Vegas Ballpark being allowed to operated at 100 percent spectator capacity was swift and impressive. “It’s coincidental that the first 100-degree heat (wave) hits, but we sold a ton of tickets yesterday and we’re selling a ton again today,” Logan said Wednesday. “I think (our crowds) are going to be phenomenal.”

It's the moment you've all been waiting for…single game tickets are on sale NOW at 100% CAPACITY! 🎟️ Get your tickets here: https://t.co/hp75ayz3MU pic.twitter.com/Un1ephtgOi — Las Vegas Aviators (@AviatorsLV) June 1, 2021

4. More promotions coming

Refrigerator schedule magnet and bobblehead giveaways have been scarce during the opening homestands, but Logan says you’ll see more promotions now that Las Vegas Ballpark is operating at full bore. “Promotions are about drawing (spectators), but we had to take care of our season-ticket holders and that pretty much wiped out 90 percent of the tickets we had available. So it didn’t make sense to market,” he explained.

5. And so is an asterisk

Pete Maris, a Sacramento infielder who went 2-for-4 in a 5-4 win over the Aviators Wednesday, bears no relation to former Yankees’ slugger Roger Maris. But Logan says the asterisk associated with the latter’s former single-season home run record should be applied to this year’s Triple-A attendance statistics. “You just have to put that one away and start again next year,” he said of turnstile counts reduced by COVID restrictions.

2011 Grad. Peter Maris. Tampa Bay. Great Job Pete. https://t.co/6bmrLFHTnZ — Dolphins Baseball (@DanaBaseball) March 6, 2018

6. Skye’s the limit

Skye Bolt literally is a man on the move. The Aviators’ fan favorite was released by the A’s after spring training and claimed on waivers by the San Francisco Giants — who then traded him back to the A’s in May. The A’s optioned Bolt to Las Vegas where he was hitting .375 before the A’s recalled him Tuesday when Ramon Laureano was placed on the injured list.

We have recalled OF Skye Bolt from AAA Las Vegas and placed OF Ramón Laureano on the 10-day IL. pic.twitter.com/P9An4zTKHn — Oakland A's (@Athletics) June 1, 2021

7. Pitching in

Aviators starting pitcher Daulton Jefferies and four relievers came within three outs of posting the team’s first shutout of the season in a 4-2 win at Sacramento before Jefferies held Albuquerque to one run in 5⅓ innings in his most recent start on Thursday. Alas, Las Vegas lost 2-1 — and Jefferies’ earned-run average actually increased to 0.66.

Daulton Jefferies was dealing 👀 pic.twitter.com/gr2CJXW0FK — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) March 24, 2021

8. Exceeding expectations

Despite ranking eighth in Triple-A West in both batting and pitching, the Aviators were a respectable 13-13 and tied for second place in their division heading into Saturday night’s game in Albuquerque, though they trailed first-place Reno by five games.

9. What’s on tap?

After spending more than two weeks on the road, the Aviators will open a 12-game homestand against the Reno Aces at 7:05 p.m. Thursday. More importantly, it’s $2 Beer Night. Friday is T-Shirt Night, and Aviators posters will be given away on Saturday and Sunday.

I’ll go to literally any baseball game in person but it’s not really about the game, baseball in person for me is just pic.twitter.com/Nc0DQL6zLJ — Andrew Choi (@ChoiVGK) February 25, 2021

10. Aviators quick quiz

What type of business keeps Aviators manager Fran Riordan occupied during the offseason (and seasons postponed by a pandemic?) A: Beer distributorship. B: Automotive dealership. C: Fungo bat representative. D: Office supply store. (The correct answer is D. The Las Vegas skipper is owner and president of The Copy Store in downtown Buffalo, N.Y., that was founded by his father, Frank.)