Aviators

Aviators Top 10: Pena gets lift from wind on 7-RBI night

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 22, 2021 - 12:53 pm
 
This is a 2021 photo of Francisco Pena of the Oakland Athletics baseball team. This image refle ...
This is a 2021 photo of Francisco Pena of the Oakland Athletics baseball team. This image reflects the Oakland Athletics active roster as of Friday, Feb. 26, 2021 when this image was taken. (Robert Beck/MLB Photos via AP)

A weekly look at who and what is making news for (or against) the Aviators:

1. Wind socks

In the Broadway musical, they called the wind Mariah. At Las Vegas Ballpark Thursday night, they called it Francisco Pena’s best friend. The Aviators’ DH drove in seven runs amid 35-mph currents in a 16-8 victory over Salt Lake. The seven ribbies by Pena, who played for the Las Vegas 51s in 2013 en route to the big leagues, equaled Mets slugger Pete Alonso’s total against Reno at Cashman Field on June 23, 2018.

2. For Pete’s sake

Aviators president Don Logan said this week his second-biggest thrill in 38 years with the franchise was witnessing Alonso’s walk-off home run during the last at-bat in Cashman Field history. The first? Getting engaged to his wife, Jen, at Cashman.

3. Shelter from the storm

Aviators manager Fran Riordan discovered a novel way to get out of the wind Thursday. He was ejected in the top of the second inning after arguing a ball hit by Salt Lake’s Jake Gatewood did not clear the fence in right-center for a two-run home run. The ball appeared to clear the fence, then carom off the bullpen deck and bounce back onto the field in a crossfire hurricane.

4. Seventh-inning relays

The first 11 Aviators who batted in the seventh inning Friday night either hit safely or scored or batted in a run as Las Vegas rallied for a 12-6 victory against Salt Lake. The nine runs scored in the half inning was a Las Vegas Ballpark record.

5. Bracket attack

Las Vegas Ballpark has been voted into the final four of Ball Park Digest’s 2021 NCAA-type bracket of the best Triple-A minor league ballparks against Isotopes Park in Albuquerque, N.M. To cast a vote, visit: https://tinyurl.com/yh5n4hkm.

6. Beer here!

Leader in the clubhouse for baseball name of the week: Seth Beer, first baseman, Reno Aces. Despite having his name yelled indiscriminately by vendors in ballparks that still have them, the former Houston Astros first-round draft pick is hitting .316 and belted a home run against the Aviators on May 14.

7. Goin’ on up

Aviators outfielder Luis Barrera hit safely in all six of the team’s games at Reno and became the second Las Vegas player to be recalled by the parent A’s. James Kaprielian, the Aviators’ starting pitcher on opening night, was the first to enjoy major league per diem upon being recalled May 12. Relief pitcher Cam Bedrosian, the son of major league reliever Steve Bedrosian, went up on Thursday.

8. Familiar faces

Jon Jay, who set a National League record with 245 consecutive games in center field without an error for the St. Louis Cardinals and somehow has turned 36, went 3-for-4 with a homer against the Aviators Friday night. The Bees’ Thomas Pannone, who pitched for the College of Southern Nevada, allowed seven hits and two earned runs in 5⅔ innings.

9. Safe at home

The Aviators have altered their face-covering policy at Las Vegas Ballpark. Those who have received full doses of the COVID-19 vaccine are no longer required to cover up (although they are welcome to continue doing so). Same for anyone who shows up wearing a Johnny Bench catcher’s mask.

10. Quick quiz

According to the Aviators’ media guide, what is the official seating capacity of Aviators ballpark? A: 10,000. B: 8,200. C: 8,834. 4: 12,500. (Although 10,000 is the figure most often used for totals in the house on fireworks or bobblehead nights, the correct answer is C: 8,834. If you guessed 12,500, that was the capacity of Cashman Field, the franchise’s old downtown ballpark.

Compiled by Ron Kantowski Review-Journal

