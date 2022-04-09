Aviators Top 5: Familiar face returns to Las Vegas lineup

Former Brewers slugger Eric Thames marks return to Las Vegas with a homer, four RBIs in a loss to Reno.

In this June 13, 2011, file photo, Las Vegas 51s baseball player Eric Thames takes a turn at bat against Colorado Springs Sky Soxs during a triple-A baseball game at Cashman Field in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Las Vegas Review-Journal, File)

In this April 18, 2011, file photo, Las Vegas 51s outfielder Eric Thames talks to teammates during a baseball game against the Fresno Grizzlies at Cashman Field in Las Vegas, Nevada. Duane Prokop

Aviators Top 5

1. Hall of Thames: A face — and body — familiar to Las Vegas baseball fans was in the starting lineup on opening night. Former Milwaukee Brewers slugger Eric Thames returned to town for his second Triple-A stint. The muscular Thames, who makes his home in Las Vegas, played for the 51s in 2011 and ‘12 and hit a homer and drove in four runs in Wednesday’s 8-7 loss to Reno.

The A's opening roster gained some focus with their moves Monday. But first base might still be by-committee:https://t.co/sjiCh1roPw — Matt Kawahara (@matthewkawahara) April 4, 2022

2. Early showers: Through the first four games of 2022, Aviators starting pitchers have lasted 2⅔, 4⅓, 3⅔ and 2⅓ innings. Right-hander Parker Dunshee has been anointed the early season workhorse after allowing two runs on two hits in his 4⅓-inning stint in a 8-7 loss to the Aces on Wednesday. He threw 67 pitches.

🚨ON THE MOUND🚨 Fan favorite Parker Dunshee starts tonight at 7:05pm pic.twitter.com/6IUNkoDvls — Las Vegas Aviators (@AviatorsLV) April 6, 2022

3. Snow-hitters: The Aviators leave town Monday for an ambitiously scheduled six-game series in Salt Lake City against the Bees, the Triple-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Angels. Snow showers are forecast Tuesday and Wednesday with high temperatures in the low 40s.

The Toronto @BlueJays first game ever Ton April 7, 1977.

The one mishap 2020 Opening Day will not have to endure is snow. Hopefully…. pic.twitter.com/6A6lrfBpWP — 1970s Baseball (@70sBaseball) July 24, 2020

4. Manaea mania: Aviators alumnus Sean Manaea threw seven no-hit innings for the San Diego Padres in his 2022 debut, allowing a walk and striking out seven. The big lefty was 3-1 in five starts for the 2019 Aviators before being called up by the parent A’s.

San Diego newcomer Sean Manaea was brilliant on the mound through seven no-hit innings, Jurickson Profar hit a two-run homer and the Padres beat the Diamondbacks 3-0.https://t.co/0yHEuBpY2C — AP Sports (@AP_Sports) April 9, 2022

5. Baseball feets: Although GM Chuck Johnson’s shoes that resemble baseballs made their traditional opening week appearance, a team spokesman confirmed they were not rubbed up with special mud from a Delaware River tributary before any of the games.

The shoes are heading to the closet for the off-season. Great crowd for the final home game of 2021. Thank You to all of our fans. @ronkantowski @AviatorsLV pic.twitter.com/gCnKYCWpo9 — Las Vegas Aviators GM (@AviatorsLVGM) September 28, 2021

Contact Ron Kantowski at rkantowski@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0352. Follow @ronkantowski on Twitter.