Aviators Top 5: Familiar face returns to Las Vegas lineup
Former Brewers slugger Eric Thames marks return to Las Vegas with a homer, four RBIs in a loss to Reno.
Aviators Top 5
1. Hall of Thames: A face — and body — familiar to Las Vegas baseball fans was in the starting lineup on opening night. Former Milwaukee Brewers slugger Eric Thames returned to town for his second Triple-A stint. The muscular Thames, who makes his home in Las Vegas, played for the 51s in 2011 and ‘12 and hit a homer and drove in four runs in Wednesday’s 8-7 loss to Reno.
The A's opening roster gained some focus with their moves Monday. But first base might still be by-committee:https://t.co/sjiCh1roPw
— Matt Kawahara (@matthewkawahara) April 4, 2022
2. Early showers: Through the first four games of 2022, Aviators starting pitchers have lasted 2⅔, 4⅓, 3⅔ and 2⅓ innings. Right-hander Parker Dunshee has been anointed the early season workhorse after allowing two runs on two hits in his 4⅓-inning stint in a 8-7 loss to the Aces on Wednesday. He threw 67 pitches.
🚨ON THE MOUND🚨
Fan favorite Parker Dunshee starts tonight at 7:05pm pic.twitter.com/6IUNkoDvls
— Las Vegas Aviators (@AviatorsLV) April 6, 2022
3. Snow-hitters: The Aviators leave town Monday for an ambitiously scheduled six-game series in Salt Lake City against the Bees, the Triple-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Angels. Snow showers are forecast Tuesday and Wednesday with high temperatures in the low 40s.
The Toronto @BlueJays first game ever Ton April 7, 1977.
The one mishap 2020 Opening Day will not have to endure is snow. Hopefully…. pic.twitter.com/6A6lrfBpWP
— 1970s Baseball (@70sBaseball) July 24, 2020
4. Manaea mania: Aviators alumnus Sean Manaea threw seven no-hit innings for the San Diego Padres in his 2022 debut, allowing a walk and striking out seven. The big lefty was 3-1 in five starts for the 2019 Aviators before being called up by the parent A’s.
San Diego newcomer Sean Manaea was brilliant on the mound through seven no-hit innings, Jurickson Profar hit a two-run homer and the Padres beat the Diamondbacks 3-0.https://t.co/0yHEuBpY2C
— AP Sports (@AP_Sports) April 9, 2022
5. Baseball feets: Although GM Chuck Johnson’s shoes that resemble baseballs made their traditional opening week appearance, a team spokesman confirmed they were not rubbed up with special mud from a Delaware River tributary before any of the games.
The shoes are heading to the closet for the off-season. Great crowd for the final home game of 2021. Thank You to all of our fans. @ronkantowski @AviatorsLV pic.twitter.com/gCnKYCWpo9
— Las Vegas Aviators GM (@AviatorsLVGM) September 28, 2021
