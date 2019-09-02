Aviators top Tacoma behind Mateo’s bat

Jorge Mateo homered and had two hits as the Las Vegas Aviators topped the Tacoma Rainiers 3-2 on Monday.

Jorge Mateo (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal final) @Left_Eye_Images

Las Vegas went up 3-1 in the fifth after Mateo hit a solo home run.

The Rainiers cut into the deficit in the eighth inning when Jaycob Brugman hit a solo home run.

Trey McNutt (5-2) got the win in relief while Tacoma starter Andrew Moore (0-5) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game.

Brugman homered and singled for the Rainiers.