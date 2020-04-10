Coronavirus leaves ballpark empty on Aviators’ would-be season opener — PHOTOS

Las Vegas Ballpark remains empty on the Aviators’ would-be second season opener after a delayed season because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Groundskeeper Logan Mace sprays water on the field at the Las Vegas Ballpark in Las Vegas, Thursday, April 9, 2020. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Groundskeeper Logan Mace sprays water on the field at the Las Vegas Ballpark in Las Vegas, Thursday, April 9, 2020. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Birds on the field of the Las Vegas Ballpark in Las Vegas, Thursday, April 9, 2020. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

It’s amazing what one year can do.

A year ago, the Las Vegas Aviators christened their new ballpark during a 10-2 win over the Sacramento River Cats in their home opener. It was a grand spectacle that saw the unveiling of two new mascots in front of 11,036 fans and cold, windy weather.

This year, the scene at Las Vegas Ballpark is much quieter — and empty.

The Aviators were scheduled to open their second season Thursday against the Albuquerque Isotopes at Las Vegas Ballpark. But because of the coronavirus pandemic, Minor League Baseball postponed the season indefinitely, following in the footsteps of Major League Baseball.

