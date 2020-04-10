62°F
Coronavirus leaves ballpark empty on Aviators’ would-be season opener — PHOTOS

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 9, 2020 - 5:17 pm
 

It’s amazing what one year can do.

A year ago, the Las Vegas Aviators christened their new ballpark during a 10-2 win over the Sacramento River Cats in their home opener. It was a grand spectacle that saw the unveiling of two new mascots in front of 11,036 fans and cold, windy weather.

This year, the scene at Las Vegas Ballpark is much quieter — and empty.

The Aviators were scheduled to open their second season Thursday against the Albuquerque Isotopes at Las Vegas Ballpark. But because of the coronavirus pandemic, Minor League Baseball postponed the season indefinitely, following in the footsteps of Major League Baseball.

Contact Rochelle Richards at rrichards@reviewjournal. Follow @RoRichards24 on Twitter.

