Greg Deichmann powers Aviators to victory over Sacramento

Las Vegas Aviators outfielder Greg Deichmann

Greg Deichmann doubled, homered and drove in four runs Sunday to lead the Aviators to a 9-5 Triple-A West victory over the Sacramento River Cats at Sutter Heath Park in Sacramento, California.

The Aviators (11-11) took an 8-0 lead after four innings to take control.

Parker Dunshee (1-3) picked up the victory after giving up five hits over six innings. He struck out four batters.

Tyler Beede (0-2) lasted three innings for Sacramento (9-13), allowing six runs and walking six.

For the Aviators, Nate Mondou and Frank Schwindel each had two hits. Mondou also scored twice and Schwindel once.

The Aviators guaranteed at least a split of the series, having won three of the first four games. The teams meet twice more, including at 1:05 p.m. Monday.

