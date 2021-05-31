93°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
77-logo-phone 77-logo-tablet 77-logo-pc
draft-logo-phone draft-logo-tablet draft-logo-pc
Aviators

Greg Deichmann powers Aviators to victory over Sacramento

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 30, 2021 - 7:03 pm
 
Updated May 30, 2021 - 7:27 pm
Las Vegas Aviators outfielder Greg Deichmann (7) is announced before the start of a Triple-A ba ...
Las Vegas Aviators outfielder Greg Deichmann (7) is announced before the start of a Triple-A baseball game with the Sacramento River Cats at Las Vegas Ballpark on Thursday, May 6, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Greg Deichmann doubled, homered and drove in four runs Sunday to lead the Aviators to a 9-5 Triple-A West victory over the Sacramento River Cats at Sutter Heath Park in Sacramento, California.

The Aviators (11-11) took an 8-0 lead after four innings to take control.

Parker Dunshee (1-3) picked up the victory after giving up five hits over six innings. He struck out four batters.

Tyler Beede (0-2) lasted three innings for Sacramento (9-13), allowing six runs and walking six.

For the Aviators, Nate Mondou and Frank Schwindel each had two hits. Mondou also scored twice and Schwindel once.

The Aviators guaranteed at least a split of the series, having won three of the first four games. The teams meet twice more, including at 1:05 p.m. Monday.

Contact reporter Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Gene Simmons of Kiss buys Henderson home, lot for $10.8M
Gene Simmons of Kiss buys Henderson home, lot for $10.8M
2
4th stimulus checks rumors run rampant
4th stimulus checks rumors run rampant
3
Golden Knights name starting goalie for Game 1 against Avalanche
Golden Knights name starting goalie for Game 1 against Avalanche
4
Hunt continues to identify body of boy, new picture released
Hunt continues to identify body of boy, new picture released
5
Memorial Day weekend crowds pack Las Vegas, seem smaller this year
Memorial Day weekend crowds pack Las Vegas, seem smaller this year
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
San Francisco Giants' Drew Robinson participates in batting practice at the Las Vegas Ballpark ...
Aviators lose fourth in 5 games, fall at Sacramento
RJ

Las Vegas native Drew Robinson opened scoring with an RBI double and Justin Bour drove in three runs on two hits as Sacramento defeated the Aviators 7-2 at Sutter Health Park.