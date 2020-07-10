Las Vegas Ballpark opening up for tours
Las Vegas Ballpark is opening up to fans for tours, the Las Vegas Aviators announced on Friday.
It looks like Las Vegas Ballpark won’t remain completely empty this baseball season.
Las Vegas Ballpark is opening up to fans for tours, the Las Vegas Aviators announced on Friday.
Each Friday in July, the Aviators are opening their award-winning ballpark to fans for a guided tour and exploration of top amenities including the field, home and visitor clubhouses.
Tickets are $1o per attendee and can be purchased here. Tours will last about 45 minutes and can be scheduled for July 17, 24 and 31 at 1 p.m. or 2:30 p.m.
In accordance with Centers for Disease Control guidelines, no more than 10 people will be in each tour group and all guests will be required to wear masks and have their temperatures checked upon arrival.
Contact Rochelle Richards at rrichards@reviewjournal.com. Follow @RoRichards24 on Twitter.