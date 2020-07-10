111°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS UPDATES DOWNLOAD THE RJ APP
Aviators

Las Vegas Ballpark opening up for tours

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 10, 2020 - 3:46 pm
 

It looks like Las Vegas Ballpark won’t remain completely empty this baseball season.

Las Vegas Ballpark is opening up to fans for tours, the Las Vegas Aviators announced on Friday.

Each Friday in July, the Aviators are opening their award-winning ballpark to fans for a guided tour and exploration of top amenities including the field, home and visitor clubhouses.

Tickets are $1o per attendee and can be purchased here. Tours will last about 45 minutes and can be scheduled for July 17, 24 and 31 at 1 p.m. or 2:30 p.m.

In accordance with Centers for Disease Control guidelines, no more than 10 people will be in each tour group and all guests will be required to wear masks and have their temperatures checked upon arrival.

Contact Rochelle Richards at rrichards@reviewjournal.com. Follow @RoRichards24 on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Sisolak says restrictions on some bars will return Friday
Sisolak says restrictions on some bars will return Friday
2
Trustees approve CCSD fall school reopening plan with caveat
Trustees approve CCSD fall school reopening plan with caveat
3
Nobody knows how many resort workers are infected— including employees
Nobody knows how many resort workers are infected— including employees
4
Caesars Entertainment to reopen Bally’s on Las Vegas Strip
Caesars Entertainment to reopen Bally’s on Las Vegas Strip
5
Nevada records more than 1K new COVID-19 cases for just the 2nd time
Nevada records more than 1K new COVID-19 cases for just the 2nd time
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
 
Las Vegas Aviators’ season canceled
By / RJ

Minor League Baseball was forced to call off its season Tuesday after MLB said it wouldn’t be providing players this year.

Elias Ruiz, front right, and Steven Woytysiak, both from C&H Baseball, help install a 35-foot-h ...
Minor league baseball prepared to accept cut to 120 affiliates
The Associated Press

The minor leagues are prepared to agree to Major League Baseball’s proposal to cut guaranteed affiliations from 160 to 120 next year, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press.