Las Vegas Ballpark to host kids baseball clinic

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 14, 2019 - 12:34 pm
 

Las Vegas Ballpark is hosting a clinic to teach kids and teens about baseball.

On Saturday, girls and boys ages 6-16 are invited to take part in the Legends for Youth Clinic Series, hosted in partnership with the Major League Baseball Players Alumni Association.

During the clinic, participants will learn field training, life skills, and have an autograph session with former MLB players in attendance including Curt Ford, Joseph Martin, Jerry Reuss and Phil Ouellette.

The clinic is free, and participants are asked to bring a bag with a bat, glove, water and sneakers or rubber cleats.

