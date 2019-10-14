Las Vegas Ballpark to host kids baseball clinic

Las Vegas Ballpark is hosting a clinic to teach kids and teens about baseball.

Fans line up to enter the Las Vegas Ballpark for the Las Vegas Aviators' home opener in Downtown Summerlin in Las Vegas on Tuesday, April 9, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Las Vegas Ballpark is hosting a clinic to teach kids and teens about baseball.

On Saturday, girls and boys ages 6-16 are invited to take part in the Legends for Youth Clinic Series, hosted in partnership with the Major League Baseball Players Alumni Association.

During the clinic, participants will learn field training, life skills, and have an autograph session with former MLB players in attendance including Curt Ford, Joseph Martin, Jerry Reuss and Phil Ouellette.

The clinic is free, and participants are asked to bring a bag with a bat, glove, water and sneakers or rubber cleats.

More Aviators: Follow at reviewjournal.com/aviators and @RJ_Sports on Twitter.

Contact Rochelle Richards at rrichards@reviewjournal.com or 702-224-5505. Follow @RoRichards24 on Twitter.