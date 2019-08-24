Manaea whiffs 12, Fowler goes deep to power Aviators to win

Sean Manaea struck out 12 over seven innings, leading the Aviators to a 3-0 victory over the Tacoma Rainiers on Friday.

TACOMA, Wash. — Sean Manaea struck out 12 over seven innings, leading the Aviators to a 3-0 victory over the Tacoma Rainiers on Friday.

Manaea (3-1) allowed two hits with one walk. Ben Bracewell and J.B. Wendelken each pitched spotless innings to finish the win.

Dustin Fowler hit a two-run home run in the first inning, and Mark Payton hit an RBI double in the eighth for Las Vegas.

Andrew Moore (0-4) went four innings, allowing two runs and six hits in the Pacific Coast League game. He also struck out five and walked one.

The Rainiers were blanked for the eighth time this season, and the Aviators recorded their fifth shutout of the year.