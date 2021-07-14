More games, postseason format added to Aviators’ fall schedule

Minor League Baseball increased the number of games to 130 per Triple-A team. Champions will be determined after the regular season and postseason

Aviators infielder Vimael Machin swings against the Reno Aces during a minor league baseball game at Las Vegas Ballpark on Thursday, June 10, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The Aviators season will be extended through October, Minor League Baseball announced Wednesday.

The MiLB added 10 games to each Triple-A team’s schedule, creating a new postseason format and increasing the number of games to 130 per club.

The Aviators now will play the Oklahoma City Dodgers from Sept. 23 to 27 at Las Vegas Ballpark. They then finish the season Sept. 29 to Oct. 3 at the Reno Aces.

The league is labeling the end-of-season games as the “Triple-A Final Stretch,” and the club with the highest winning percentage over those final 10 games will be acknowledged as the postseason winner.

A regular-season champion will be determined based on the best winning percentage after the first 120 games.

