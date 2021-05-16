86°F
Aviators

Reno holds Las Vegas Aviators’ to four hits in victory

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 15, 2021 - 7:56 pm
 
Updated May 15, 2021 - 7:59 pm
Milwaukee Brewers' Zach Green, left, gets ready for his at-bat in the shade as Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Josh Green throws a pitch during the sixth inning of a spring baseball game in Scottsdale, Ariz., Monday, March 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Base runner Skye Bolt (8) is congratulated on a score by Aviators manager Fran Riordan (39) as he rounds third base headed for home versus El Paso at the Las Vegas Ballpark on Sunday, April 28, 2019. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Las Vegas Aviators right fielder Skye Bolt (8) tosses a foul ball to a fan in the fourth inning versus the Sacramento River Cats during game five of their best-of-five first-round Pacific Coast League playoff series at the Las Vegas Ballpark Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

RENO — Four pitchers combined to hold the Aviators to a four-hit shutout as the Reno Aces defeated Las Vegas 3-0 on Saturday at Greater Nevada Field.

Aces starter Josh Green (2-0) gave up for hits over five innings and earned the victory. He was relieved by Alex Powers, Sam Moll and Ryan Butcher, who combined to keep the Aviators hitless in the final four innings. Butcher earned his third save with clean ninth inning.

Center fielder Skye Bolt and designated hitter Greg Deichmann led the Aviators (4-5) with a hit and a walk each. The Aviators have lost their last three games.

The victory was the fourth in a row for the Aces (8-1), who were led by Stuart Fairchild’s solo home run in the fourth inning. Drew Ellis’ second-inning on passed ball and Josh Reddick’s run-scoring single in the fifth inning provided the other offense.

The teams continue their six-game series Sunday with a 1:05 p.m. game.

