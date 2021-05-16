Reno holds Las Vegas Aviators’ to four hits in victory

Four pitchers combined to hold the Aviators to a four-hit shutout as the Reno Aces defeated 3-0 on Saturday at Greater Nevada Field.

RENO — Four pitchers combined to hold the Aviators to a four-hit shutout as the Reno Aces defeated Las Vegas 3-0 on Saturday at Greater Nevada Field.

Aces starter Josh Green (2-0) gave up for hits over five innings and earned the victory. He was relieved by Alex Powers, Sam Moll and Ryan Butcher, who combined to keep the Aviators hitless in the final four innings. Butcher earned his third save with clean ninth inning.

Center fielder Skye Bolt and designated hitter Greg Deichmann led the Aviators (4-5) with a hit and a walk each. The Aviators have lost their last three games.

The victory was the fourth in a row for the Aces (8-1), who were led by Stuart Fairchild’s solo home run in the fourth inning. Drew Ellis’ second-inning on passed ball and Josh Reddick’s run-scoring single in the fifth inning provided the other offense.

The teams continue their six-game series Sunday with a 1:05 p.m. game.