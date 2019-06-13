Here is the 2019 Nevada Preps all-state baseball team.

Reno's Caedon Kottinger is a member of the Nevada Preps all-state baseball team.

Faith Lutheran's Michael Rice is a member of the Nevada Preps all-state baseball team.

Desert Oasis' Josh Sharman is a member of the Nevada Preps all-state baseball team.

Basic's Shane Spencer is a member of the Nevada Preps all-state baseball team.

Palo Verde's Josiah Cromwick is a member of the Nevada Preps all-state baseball team. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Desert Oasis' Parker Schmidt is a member of the Nevada Preps all-state baseball team.

Palo Verde's Peyton Cole is a member of the Nevada Preps all-state baseball team. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Arbor View's Garrett Cutting is a member of the Nevada Preps all-state baseball team.

Bishop Manogue's Josh Rolling is a member of the Nevada Preps all-state baseball team.

Basic's Kyle Turner is a member of the Nevada Preps all-state baseball team.

Damonte Ranch's Everett Williams is a member of the Nevada Preps all-state baseball team.

Bishop Manogue's Rylan Charles is a member of the Nevada Preps all-state baseball team.

Desert Oasis' Campbell Holt is a member of the Nevada Preps all-state baseball team.

Basic's Hunter Katschke is a member of the Nevada Preps all-state baseball team.

Centennial's Austin Kryszczuk is a member of the Nevada Preps all-state baseball team.

Las Vegas High's Daniel Jimenez is a member of the Nevada Preps all-state baseball team.

Desert Oasis' Aaron Roberts is a member of the Nevada Preps all-state baseball team.

Desert Oasis' Jacob Walsh is a member of the Nevada Preps all-state baseball team.

First Team

P — Caedon Kottinger, Reno

The junior was the Northern Region pitcher of the year. He had five wins and struck out 45 in 29⅓ innings in Northern League play.

P — Michael Rice, Faith Lutheran

The junior was the Mountain Region pitcher of the year after going 5-3 with one save, a 1.66 ERA and 56 strikeouts in 50⅔ innings. He also hit .290 with 18 RBIs.

P — Josh Sharman, Desert Oasis

The senior was the Desert Region pitcher of the year and tied the Class 4A state record with 12 wins, becoming the second 4A pitcher in state history to go 12-0 in a season. He had a 1.06 ERA and struck out 69 in 72⅓ innings. He also hit .345 with seven doubles and 26 RBIs.

P — Shane Spencer, Basic

The senior was 6-3 with a 2.36 ERA and 57 strikeouts in 56⅓ innings.

C — Josiah Cromwick, Palo Verde

The junior was the Mountain Region player of the year. He hit .465 with seven doubles, 12 home runs and 43 RBIs.

C — Parker Schmidt, Desert Oasis

The senior hit .448 with 12 doubles, five triples, two home runs, 29 RBIs and 46 runs.

IF — Peyton Cole, Palo Verde

The senior hit .463 with 11 doubles, six triples, six homers and 34 RBIs. He also drew 23 walks and scored 42 runs. He was 4-1 with one save, a 2.31 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 39⅓ innings.

IF — Garrett Cutting, Arbor View

The sophomore hit .495 with eight doubles, six triples, three homers and 30 RBIs. He also had four wins and struck out 22 in 26⅔ innings.

IF — Josh Rolling, Bishop Manogue

The senior was a first-team All-Northern Region honoree. He hit .393 with seven doubles, four homers and 18 runs in Northern League play.

IF — Kyle Turner, Basic

The senior hit .435 with 12 doubles, four homers, 34 RBIs and 42 runs.

IF — Everett Williams, Damonte Ranch

The junior was the Northern Region offensive player of the year after hitting .446 with six doubles, 24 runs and 17 RBIs in Northern League play.

OF — Rylan Charles, Bishop Manogue

The junior was the Northern Region player of the year after hitting .510 with eight doubles, four triples and six home runs in 51 at-bats in Northern League play. He also had 26 RBIs and scored 21 runs.

OF — Campbell Holt, Desert Oasis

The senior hit .415 with eight doubles, six triples, two homers and 37 RBIs. He also went 6-1 and struck out 51 in 43⅓ innings.

OF — Hunter Katschke, Basic

The sophomore hit .395 with nine doubles, three triples, four homers and 38 RBIs. He also went 3-0 with 19 strikeouts in 16⅔ innings.

OF — Austin Kryszczuk, Centennial

The senior hit .436 with seven doubles, eight home runs and 41 RBIs. He also drew 23 walks and scored 41 runs.

UTL — Daniel Jimenez, Las Vegas

The senior hit .328 with 11 doubles, five home runs and 31 RBIs. He went 7-1 with a 1.84 ERA and struck out 45 in 61 innings.

UTL — Aaron Roberts, Desert Oasis

The senior was the Desert Region player of the year and led the state with 13 home runs and Southern Nevada with 58 RBIs. He hit .444 with 15 doubles, 48 runs and 33 walks. He also went 6-2 with a 1.95 ERA and 84 strikeouts in 43 innings.

UTL — Jacob Walsh, Desert Oasis

The sophomore hit .403 with nine doubles, two triples, five homers and 36 RBIs. He also went 5-1 with a 1.71 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 32⅔ innings.

Second Team

P — John Barry, Reno

The senior was a first-team All-Northern Region selection. He had five wins, a 1.18 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 29⅔ innings in Northern League play.

P — Dawson Beard, Liberty

The junior was 7-1 with a 0.81 ERA and 68 strikeouts in 43⅓ innings.

P — Chris Cortez, Silverado

The sophomore was 6-3 and struck out 65 in 49⅓ innings. He also hit .400 with nine doubles, three triples and 19 RBIs.

P — Bryce Robison, Palo Verde

The senior was 7-1 with a 2.05 ERA and 59 strikeouts in 51⅓ innings.

C — Calvin Bailey, Bishop Manogue

The senior was a first-team All-Northern Region selection. He hit .411 with six doubles and 21 RBIs in Northern League play.

C — Ethan Stephens, Coronado

The junior hit .419 with six doubles and 23 RBIs in 62 at-bats. He also drew 25 walks.

IF — Gunnar Gouldsmith, Reno

The junior was a co-Defensive Player of the Year in the Northern Region. He hit .387, scored 21 runs and stole 12 bases in Northern League play.

IF — Cade Grogan, Reno

The senior was a first-team All-Northern Region selection. He hit .413 and stole seven bases in Northern League play.

IF — Ryan Hess, Reno

The senior was a first-team All-Northern Region selection. He hit .455 with 19 RBIs and had two saves in Northern League play.

IF — Kade Higgins, Spring Valley

The junior hit .400 with five doubles, five triples, 16 RBIs and 31 runs.

IF — Blaze Trumble, Boulder City

The sophomore was the Class 3A Southern Region’s MVP and hit .398 with 13 doubles, seven home runs, 44 RBIs and 40 runs.

OF — Sagan Gronauer, Faith Lutheran

The senior hit .451 with six doubles and 24 RBIs. He also had two saves and struck out 10 in 8⅓ innings.

OF — PaulShawn Pasqualotto, Palo Verde

The junior hit .382 with eight doubles, four home runs and 28 RBIs. He also struck out 29 in 20⅓ innings.

OF — Donovan Ratfield, Wooster

The junior was a first-team All-Northern Region selection. He hit .466 with nine doubles, three triples and 27 RBIs in Northern League play.

UTL — Sam Kaplan, The Meadows

The senior was the Class 2A state player of the year and hit .680 with 11 doubles, four triples, eight homers and 36 RBIs. He also went 2-1 with one save and struck out 34 in 20⅔ innings.

UTL — Paul Myro, Palo Verde

The junior hit .340 with eight doubles, six homers and 27 RBIs. He also went 2-2 with three saves and a 2.19 ERA in 22⅓ innings, striking out 28.

UTL — Tanner Ray, Rancho

The senior was 6-3 with a 2.52 ERA and 64 strikeouts in 58⅓ innings.

UTL — Demetrius Vigil, Basic

The junior was 8-1 with two saves and a 2.02 ERA in 55⅓ innings. He also hit .362 with 12 doubles, four homers and 34 RBIs.

Coach of the Year: Sam Thomas, Las Vegas

In his 21st season, Thomas led the Wildcats to their first state tournament in more than 40 years. His team won the Mountain Region title and advanced to the losers bracket final of the Class 4A state tournament.

Honorable mention

Braxton Bruschke, Spring Valley

Brian Baker, Galena

John Howard Bobo, Basic

Isaiah Buhecker, Legacy

Mike Cianci, Mojave

Zac Czerniawski, Desert Oasis

Cole Demosthenes, Galena

Nathan Freimuth, Las Vegas

Trevor French, Spanish Springs

Chase Hadley, Moapa Valley

Zach Hose, Basic

Elie Kligman, Cimarron-Memorial

Joey Koenig, Pahrump Valley

Derek Laferriere, Truckee

Jack Masterson, Bishop Manogue

Koby Mattson, North Tahoe

Garrett Nelson, Green Valley

Jesse Pierce, Arbor View

Andrew Rangel, Douglas

Oliver Reyes, Las Vegas

Ethan Safier, Liberty

Isaiah Salas, Shadow Ridge

Brad Stone, Arbor View

Parker Sylvester, Faith Lutheran

Branson Tressler, Shadow Ridge

Diego Trujillo, Laughlin

Carson Wells, Bishop Gorman

Colton Zobrist, Desert Oasis